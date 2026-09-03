Minneapolis shooting update: First details on suspect emerge; injuries to officers revealed

The suspect in the Minneapolis shooting was reported “down” Wednesday afternoon after opening fire inside an apartment building, injuring two police officers and several other people.

Minneapolis shooting left two officers injured and one civilian dead, while the suspect was reported “down” as the investigation continued Wednesday. (via Unsplash)

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The shooting happened at Loring Towers, also known as Shoreline Plaza, at 15 East Grant Street near Loring Park and the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Police responded to the building shortly before 5 p.m., and a large law enforcement operation followed. One officer was shot in the stomach and the other in the leg, according to reports from local news outlets.

At least one civilian was also confirmed dead after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Also Read: Minneapolis shooting update: Police respond at Loring Towers amid active shooter; details

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What is known about the Minneapolis shooting suspect and the injured officers?

{{^usCountry}} Police were called to Loring Towers after reports of an active shooter. According to local reports, officers came under fire as they entered the building. The suspect was later reported “down” at around 5:25 p.m., based on police dispatch audio cited by the Minnesota Star Tribune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police were called to Loring Towers after reports of an active shooter. According to local reports, officers came under fire as they entered the building. The suspect was later reported “down” at around 5:25 p.m., based on police dispatch audio cited by the Minnesota Star Tribune. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities had not immediately confirmed how the suspect was brought down. It was also unclear whether police shot the suspect or whether the injury was self-inflicted. Early reports placed the shooter on an upper floor of the building, but officials had not confirmed the exact floor or released the suspect’s identity.

The two injured officers suffered gunshot wounds. One was shot in the stomach and was undergoing surgery, while the other was shot in the leg, according to information from city officials and law enforcement sources. FOX 9 reported that the officers’ conditions were not immediately known.

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Also Read: Minneapolis shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured

Hennepin County Medical Center received six patients following the shooting. One civilian was confirmed dead. Officials were still working to establish the full number of civilian victims and their conditions.

The response brought together Minneapolis police, SWAT, the FBI, ATF, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies. Police asked people to avoid a large section of downtown, from 12th Street to Franklin Avenue and Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South.

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state public safety team was supporting local authorities and added, “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

The names of the officers and suspect, a possible motive and the final casualty count had not been released as the investigation continued.