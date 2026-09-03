Minneapolis shooting update: Police respond at Loring Towers amid active shooter; details
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at Loring Tower in Minneapolis. Videos show emergency vehicles, but police have not confirmed an active shooter.
Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota is responding to reports of shooting at Loring Tower on Wednesday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that multiple people were injured, including two police officers.
Videos that surfaced from the city showed several police and emergency vehicle at Loring Towers on East Grant Street where the incident allegedly took place.
Here's a video shared by the local X account Crime Watch Minneapolis. It shows police cars lined up near the Loring Towers amid the response.
“The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 15 E Grant St. involving multiple victims, including two police officers,” City of Minneapolis said in an update on social media. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Also read: Minneapolis mass shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Provides Update
Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, provided a response on the shooting on East Grant Street. Walz said that the public safety team of his office is also responding to the incident.
"My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," Walz wrote on his X account. "State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement, and we will share more information as it becomes available."
"Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," he added in a follow-up post. "Minnesota is praying for our first responders."
Loring Towers on East Grant Street is near Marquette Avenue, just southwest of the downtown core and adjacent to the Loring Park neighborhood.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More