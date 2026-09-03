Minneapolis shooting update: Police respond at Loring Towers amid active shooter; details

Here's a video shared by the local X account Crime Watch Minneapolis. It shows police cars lined up near the Loring Towers amid the response.

Videos that surfaced from the city showed several police and emergency vehicle at Loring Towers on East Grant Street where the incident allegedly took place.

Police in Minneapolis , Minnesota is responding to reports of shooting at Loring Tower on Wednesday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that multiple people were injured, including two police officers.

“The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 15 E Grant St. involving multiple victims, including two police officers,” City of Minneapolis said in an update on social media. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Also read: Minneapolis mass shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Provides Update Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, provided a response on the shooting on East Grant Street. Walz said that the public safety team of his office is also responding to the incident.

"My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," Walz wrote on his X account. "State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement, and we will share more information as it becomes available."

"Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," he added in a follow-up post. "Minnesota is praying for our first responders."

Loring Towers on East Grant Street is near Marquette Avenue, just southwest of the downtown core and adjacent to the Loring Park neighborhood.

This is a breaking news.