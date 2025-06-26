Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Minnesota tornado, flash flood tracker: Mankato, Minneapolis, Albert Lea, Rochester on alert

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 26, 2025 03:00 AM IST

Minnesota faced severe weather as the National Weather Service (NWS) Twin Cities/Chanhassen issued multiple tornado warnings and flash flood warnings

Minnesota faced severe weather on Wednesday as the National Weather Service (NWS) Twin Cities/Chanhassen issued multiple tornado warnings and flash flood warnings across south-central and east-central regions, including Mankato, Minneapolis, Albert Lea, and Rochester. 

Several tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in Minnesota (Unsplash)
Several tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in Minnesota (Unsplash)

The alerts, driven by a moist, unstable atmosphere, signal heightened risks of tornadoes and flooding, putting residents on edge amid a volatile storm season, according to the NWS press release. 

Read More: Will US see ‘ring of fire’ amid tornado, derecho, thunderstorms in Minnesota and Dakotas? Here's what we know

Tornado Warnings

At 4:16 PM CDT, a tornado warning remained active for northeastern Blue Earth and southeastern Le Sueur counties, near Mankato, with a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moving northeast at 27 knots near Madison Lake, per NWS. 

Radar-indicated rotation threatened Waterville, Elysian, and Sakatah Lake State Park, with risks of flying debris, mobile home destruction, and tree damage. Earlier, a tornado warning for northwestern Freeborn and southwestern Steele counties, including Albert Lea, was canceled by 4:19 PM as the storm weakened, per NWS. 

A separate warning near Albert Lea earlier confirmed a tornado near Hartland, moving northeast at 35 mph. Rochester and surrounding Olmsted County were under a tornado watch until 10 PM, with potential for funnel clouds. 

Read More: Watch: Rare moment massive tornado crosses a rainbow

Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning was issued at 3:51 PM for southeastern Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, and parts of Carver and Washington counties, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, until 7:45 PM, per NWS. 

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms dumping 1–2 inches of rain per hour, causing urban flooding in low-lying areas like highways and underpasses. Locations like Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, and Woodbury faced inundated roadways, with 1–3 inches more expected. 

Another flood warning at 3:02 PM targeted Minneapolis and St. Paul, warning of ponding water affecting the evening commute, per NWS. Renville County saw 3–5 inches of rain, triggering a flood warning until 5:45 PM. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On