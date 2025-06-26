Minnesota tornado, flash flood tracker: Mankato, Minneapolis, Albert Lea, Rochester on alert

Minnesota faced severe weather on Wednesday as the National Weather Service (NWS) Twin Cities/Chanhassen issued multiple tornado warnings and flash flood warnings across south-central and east-central regions, including Mankato, Minneapolis, Albert Lea, and Rochester. Several tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in Minnesota (Unsplash)

The alerts, driven by a moist, unstable atmosphere, signal heightened risks of tornadoes and flooding, putting residents on edge amid a volatile storm season, according to the NWS press release.

Tornado Warnings

At 4:16 PM CDT, a tornado warning remained active for northeastern Blue Earth and southeastern Le Sueur counties, near Mankato, with a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moving northeast at 27 knots near Madison Lake, per NWS.

Radar-indicated rotation threatened Waterville, Elysian, and Sakatah Lake State Park, with risks of flying debris, mobile home destruction, and tree damage. Earlier, a tornado warning for northwestern Freeborn and southwestern Steele counties, including Albert Lea, was canceled by 4:19 PM as the storm weakened, per NWS.

A separate warning near Albert Lea earlier confirmed a tornado near Hartland, moving northeast at 35 mph. Rochester and surrounding Olmsted County were under a tornado watch until 10 PM, with potential for funnel clouds.

Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning was issued at 3:51 PM for southeastern Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, and parts of Carver and Washington counties, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, until 7:45 PM, per NWS.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms dumping 1–2 inches of rain per hour, causing urban flooding in low-lying areas like highways and underpasses. Locations like Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, and Woodbury faced inundated roadways, with 1–3 inches more expected.

Another flood warning at 3:02 PM targeted Minneapolis and St. Paul, warning of ponding water affecting the evening commute, per NWS. Renville County saw 3–5 inches of rain, triggering a flood warning until 5:45 PM.