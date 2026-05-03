Mission Fire near Fallbrook: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns along SR-76 and I-15

Multiple fires have broken out near Fallbrook, California, with four burning along State Route 76 and about five more along the northbound Interstate 15 freeway, according to authorities. Residents are being urged to stay clear so firefighting aircraft can safely operate.

Multiple fires have broken out near Fallbrook, California.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire wrote on X that firefighters are "at scene with cooperators of multiple small fires near I-15 and Highway 76. Please avoid the area."

The fire is near Bonsall, California. The cause of the blaze is not known at this time

Location

According to the Watch Duty incident map, the fire’s location has been shifted north to reflect activity near the 4200 block of Sterling View Road.

Radio traffic indicates that multiple air tankers have already dropped fire retardant on that blaze.

Additional firefighting resources remain engaged on several fires along northbound I-15, both north and south of the updated map location.

Road closures

Eastbound State Route 76 is closed between S Mission Road and Old Highway 395 due to a brush fire, according to Caltrans District 11 on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON