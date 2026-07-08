Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday officially sought an update from Senator Mitch McConnell, who has been hospitalized for several weeks, leading to increasing concerns regarding his health.

Amid growing health concerns for hospitalized Senator Mitch McConnell, Governor Andy Beshear has requested a status update. Beshear stresses the need for transparency regarding public officials' health to prevent speculation. (Getty Images via AFP)

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"Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate," Beshear stated in a letter to McConnell. "As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health."

Senator McConnell, 84, has been in the hospital since June 14. On that day, emergency medical services were called to his residence for an unconscious individual, as reported by a public EMS dispatch call that CBS News reviewed last week. Since that time, McConnell's office has not disclosed further details regarding the reason for his hospitalization and has not verified whether the dispatch call pertained to the senator.

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{{^usCountry}} Beshear, a member of the Democratic Party, stated that public office holders "have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beshear, a member of the Democratic Party, stated that public office holders "have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent." {{/usCountry}}

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"I believe this requires clear communication about one's ability to serve," he wrote. "We wish you a safe and speedy recovery."

Also Read: Mitch McConnell ‘literally’ freezing: CNN's Abby Phillip, The View’s Ana Navarro reveal major problem amid health rumors

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear seeks Mitch McConnell's health update

In a statement, Beshear expressed that allowing speculation regarding McConnell's health to persist "is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source."

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In light of the concerns surrounding McConnell's health, Senate GOP leaders indicated that they had conversed with the Kentucky Republican earlier this week. A spokesperson for the No. 2 Senate Republican, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, stated that McConnell "was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate."

Mitch McConnell faces scrutiny

Beshear's appeal arises as inquiries have emerged about McConnell's capacity to continue serving. Although McConnell is not pursuing reelection, he has committed to fulfilling the remainder of his term, which extends until early next year.

Should a vacancy occur, recent amendments to Kentucky law have restricted the governor's role in appointing a successor, mandating that a special election be conducted instead. Beshear vetoed the legislation that altered these rules in 2024, contending that his administration "deserves the same authority as previous administrations." However, the GOP-controlled state legislature overrode his veto.

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