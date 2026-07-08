Elaine Chao, the wife of Mitch McConnell, has publicly addressed the health of the 84-year-old senator following his recent hospitalization.

Following Mitch McConnell's hospitalization, Elaine Chao confirmed she didn't immediately return from China, citing his health did not warrant it. (Elaine Chao official website)

Chao, who served as the first Transportation Secretary under Donald Trump, has finally released a statement regarding her husband. She disclosed that “she had not even flown to his bedside” when he was admitted to the hospital after being discovered unconscious and receiving CPR, as per Daily Beast.

Why did Elaine Chao visit to China? McConnell's wife says husband's health ‘did not warrant an immediate return’

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Chao, the daughter of a Chinese-American shipping magnate, stated that her husband's deteriorating health "did not warrant an immediate return."

Amid his hospitalisation, McConnell's wife flew to China to support her “family’s philanthropic endeavors.” According to her spokesperson, “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."

This remark was made just hours after Scott Jennings, a spokesperson for CNN's MAGA faction, asserted that McConnell had contacted him from his hospital bed on Tuesday morning for a 17-minute conversation.

Also Read: McConnell health mystery: Senator's ‘very active’ social media accounts go dark amid bizarre rumors

Where is Mitch McConnell's wife?

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson announced that Chao,73, has returned to the US. Chao's team did not respond to the Daily Beast's inquiries regarding McConnell's health, the exact timing of her return to the U.S., or the identity of the person who discovered her husband. Mitch McConnell's China visit amid his health rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson announced that Chao,73, has returned to the US. Chao's team did not respond to the Daily Beast's inquiries regarding McConnell's health, the exact timing of her return to the U.S., or the identity of the person who discovered her husband. Mitch McConnell's China visit amid his health rumors {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the statement failed to clarify how she managed to arrange a meeting with China's Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing just three days after her husband was found unconscious. She does not hold any official title and was subjected to animosity from President Donald Trump after resigning from his cabinet on January 7, 2021, in response to the Capitol attack.

Chao previously held the position of transportation secretary under Trump during his initial term and also served as Secretary of Labor under George W. Bush.

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On June 14, McConnell reportedly experienced a heart attack at his residence in Washington, D.C., as revealed by audio from an emergency dispatch call acquired by independent journalist Desirée Townsend. The 911 call audio indicated that first responders were informed of "CPR in progress" due to "cardiac arrest."

The condition of the 84-year-old senator from Kentucky has been a topic of speculation following his hospitalization.

Far-right influencer and prominent Trump associate Laura Loomer claimed that a "high-level source close to the White House" informed her that McConnell was "brain dead," although this report remains unverified.

Other MAGA personalities have expressed that the absence of information regarding the GOP senator's health is suspicious.

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