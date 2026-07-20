Mitch McConnell's staff under fire over hospital photos: ‘Should put out video…’

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's staff came under fire after two photos from the hospital were shared online. They came as a proof of life as speculation began to mount about the 84-year-old Republican due to his prolonged absence from Capitol Hill.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's staff has come under fire after his hospital photos sparked a row online. (REUTERS)

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The first photo showed McConnell in bed next to wife Elaine Chao, holding the day's newspaper in hand. The other photo showed McConnell standing up. While Donald Trump loyalist and far-right activist Laura Loomer decried the first photo as being AI-generated, conspiracy theorists raised doubts about the second picture as well, many pointing to the fact that McConnell appeared to be wearing the same shirt in both photos.

These photos have further fueled speculations about whether Mitch McConnell is dead and people have been seeking something more concrete as proof of life. To be sure, the official statement from McConnell's side is that he's recovering and has been kept under observation. Amid this, journalist Nicholas A Ballasy posed a tough question to McConnell's Senior Communications Adviser, Robert Steurer.

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Ballasy is a Washington area political correspondent whose interviews have been featured on CNN, Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC, among others.

What was Mitch McConnell's staff asked?

McConnell's Senior Communications Adviser Robert Steurer was asked whether the senator should put out a video message in addition to the photo his office posted, even as he remains hospitalized since June 14.

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The video showed Steurer walk away as he was asked this question with the journalist pointing out the fact that the staffer had avoided what he'd been asked.

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McConnell's statement, which had come along with the first photo had said “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.” The Senator is due to retire in January when his term comes to an end.

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In the meanwhile, many claimed McConnell's staff member was already looking for a new job given the Senator's failing health. “You know this man is on LinkedIn every night looking for another job. He's probably cleaned out his desk already,” one wrote in the comments. However, this is not backed by any proof. Meanwhile, another added “He should no longer have a job in government.”