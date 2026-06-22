Montreal shooting videos: Suspect in camouflage clothing seen opening fire at Côte-des-Neiges

A suspect opened fire at the neighborhood of Côte-des-Neiges in Montreal, Canada, on Monday afternoon. The suspect has been "neutralized," Montreal police confirmed. Multiple injuries are being reported, including the death of one police officer, according to CBC Canada.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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“We are asking everyone to avoid the sector. The situation is not under control,” Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. He confirmed that the situation unfolded at 11:35am local time at the intersection of Courtrai and Trans Island avenues, Brabant said.

By 1:45pm local time, the suspect was neutralized, even though it continued to be an active situation. Regarding the injury to the officer, Brabant said that "there was an officer that was injured” in the operation and one killed.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers while on duty,” the police said, confirming the death. The injured officer has not yet been identified.

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Videos Of Shooter Surface

{{^usCountry}} As the shooting unfolded, residents who were in the area recorded videos of the incident and uploaded them to social media. One video showed the suspect in camouflage clothing opening fire at the scene as officers responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the shooting unfolded, residents who were in the area recorded videos of the incident and uploaded them to social media. One video showed the suspect in camouflage clothing opening fire at the scene as officers responded. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the video:

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Montreal Police are expected to hold a press conference soon, providing more details on the incident, CBC reported on its live blog on the incident. As of now, no details have been provided on what triggered the incident on Monday afternoon, as it still remains under investigation.

Here's another video in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the Mayor of Montreal, posted an update noting that they are closely monitoring the situation. She said her thoughts are “with everyone affected by the tragic incident.”

Côte-des-Neiges is a large, diverse neighborhood in the west-central part of Montreal. It sits on the northwestern slope of Mount Royal and is part of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

This story is developing.