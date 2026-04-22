‘Moron on the Editorial Board’: Trump blasts WSJ journalist for op-ed saying Iranians take POTUS ‘for a sucker’

President Donald Trump has ripped The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman for writing an op-ed titled ‘The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker’. “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL HAS LOST ITS WAY!” the US President wrote on Truth Social, calling Kaufman an “idiot”.

Trump blasts WSJ journalist for op-ed saying Iranians take POTUS ‘for a sucker’ (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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Kaufman begins the op-ed by writing, “How many times will President Trump pay Iran for the same real estate? Twice he has announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and twice he has given up U.S. leverage in exchange. Yet the strait remains closed, as Iran’s regime demands more.”

Donald Trump blasts WSJ and Elliot Kaufman

“An IDIOT on The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, named Elliot Kaufman, just wrote an Op Ed entitled, “The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.” Really? For 47 years, they have killed our people, and many others, and taken advantage of every President, except me — And what did I give to them, a Country in tatters! Their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar is wiped out, their Nuclear Labs and Storage Areas were OBLITERATED late one dark June evening by our Great B-2 Bombers, their leaders are DEAD, including General Soleimani, their evil genius who destroyed the lives of so many with his favored roadside bombs, the Strait of Hormuz is BLOCKADED and totally controlled by the U.S., with no Ships allowed to go to Iranian Ports — It is said that they are losing 500 Million Dollars a day because of this — Their Country is an Economic Catastrophe, that is hanging by a thread,” Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Barack Hussein Obama gave them 1.7 Billion Dollars in “Green” Cash, flown in by a Boeing 757 to their leaders, and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in order to help them on their way to a Nuclear Bomb. Other Presidents did nothing to stop them, a BLIGHT on the Office of the Presidency!” Trump further wrote, adding that despite everything, a “moron” on WSJ’s editorial board wrote about him “being taken for a “sucker.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Barack Hussein Obama gave them 1.7 Billion Dollars in “Green” Cash, flown in by a Boeing 757 to their leaders, and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in order to help them on their way to a Nuclear Bomb. Other Presidents did nothing to stop them, a BLIGHT on the Office of the Presidency!” Trump further wrote, adding that despite everything, a “moron” on WSJ’s editorial board wrote about him “being taken for a “sucker.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump added, “Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political “RAG!”” Who is Elliot Kaufman? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump added, “Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political “RAG!”” Who is Elliot Kaufman? {{/usCountry}}

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Kaufman is a Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member and editorial writer. He has been working at WSJ since 2018, according to his website.

Read More | When will the Iran war end? Trump makes big announcement in prime-time address to the nation

Stanford Magazine says of Kaufman, “Elliot Kaufman, who grew up in Toronto, says he started reading the newspaper by age 7—the sports section, at least. By 9 or 10 he was on to the hard news and commentary.”

Kaufman’s op-eds and letters to the editor have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Examiner, National Review and Canada’s National Post, as well as in the Stanford Daily and the Stanford Review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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