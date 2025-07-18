Fumed Trump reacts to WSJ report on Epstein birthday letter, reveals his next move with stern warning to Rupert Murdoch

President Donald Trump has disputed the claims that he wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein over twenty years ago that allegedly featured a “Donald” signature and a sketch of a nude lady. Trump's letter contained multiple lines of typewritten text surrounded by what looked to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked lady, according to letters the WSJ examined. (X)

Trump's denial followed a Wall Street Journal article that claimed he was one of dozens of Epstein's pals who were recruited by his then-confidant Ghislaine Maxwell in order to compile a set of letters she intended to present to him in a birthday book.

Trump's letter contained multiple lines of typewritten text surrounded by what looked to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked lady, according to letters the Journal examined. The Journal claims that the outline featured details intended to show the woman's breast. Trump's signature, which was intended to resemble pubic hair, was made over the woman's waist.

Trump rejected sending the letter to Epstein and creating the accompanying image in a phone call with the Journal. He referred to the reporting as “a fake thing” and threatened to sue the newspaper if it it carried the piece.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump told the tabloid. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Later, Trump announced that he will take the Journal, its parent company News Corp., and its head, Rupert Murdoch, to court for publishing what he described as a “defamatory” publication.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” Trump announce on Truth Social.

JD Vance reacts to WSJ's claim

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance blasted the Journal's coverage as “complete and utter bulls---” and disputed the authenticity of the letter it alleges Trump wrote.

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” Vance asked.

Following his arrest in 2006, Epstein was accused with four charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. In 2019, he was charged with federal sex trafficking.

In 2019, Epstein committed suicide after being charged with both sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

He allegedly approached children as young as 14 for sex. He entered a not guilty plea, knowing that if found guilty on the charges, he could spend up to 45 years behind bars.