Trump hints at more Epstein files documents after 'birthday letter' report

Amid the fresh row over Donald Trump's alleged ‘birthday letter’ to Jeffrey Epstein, the US president has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents related to the case against the disgraced financier and sex offender. The US president has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents related to the case against the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (File Pic)

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday, the US president called for “this SCAM” to come to an end.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's order for Pam Bondi comes after a row in the US after the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that the case against Jeffrey Epstein had been closed.

In the joint memo, the federal agencies rule out foul play for Epstein's death in 2019 and stated that there were no more files to be released. However, this statement from the FBI and DOJ was contradictory to the one made by Trump and his current administration before his election.

During his election campaigns, Trump vowed to release the “truth” and all documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, including a detailed clientele list. However, the FBI and DOJ have denied the existence of said list.

Trump's ‘birthday letter’ to Epstein surfaces

Ahead of Trump's post on Truth Social, the US president had been accused of sending birthday letters to Jeffrey Epstein. As per the report by Wall Street Journal, the US president allegedly wrote a letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday. The letter was sent on January 20, 2003, three years before the allegations against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell came to light.

In the letter, "a pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," states the WSJ report.

Trump has denied the letter and warned the publication against the release of of the alleged document. The US president also told WSJ that he would file a lawsuit to sue the paper.