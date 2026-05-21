Morro fire in Fallbrook: Massive blaze in San Diego County; check map, evacuation plans

A vegetation fire near Morro Hills Road & San Jacinto E Circle, in Fallbrook was dubbed the Morro fire. The blaze broke out on Wednesday and prompted evacuation warnings in the area in San Diego County, California.

Additional units were requested to fight the Morro fire but this was cancelled as forward progression was stopped. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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As per WatchDuty, the fire is at two acres at the time of writing. “The fire is approx 2 acres in light flashy fuels, moderate rate of spread with 2 structures immediately threatened,” an update read. Forward progression has now been stopped though earlier 5 additional type 1 engines had been requested.

An evacuation warning had been put in place earlier. “An Evacuation Warning has now been issued for Zone: SDC-0277,” the WatchDuty update read even after the report of forward progression being halted. Sometime later, this warning was lifted.

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{{^usCountry}} REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program noted on Facebook “We are closely monitoring the Morro Hills fire and are fully prepared to evacuate if necessary. Lesson Cancellations: Please note that all 2:15 PM and 3:00 PM lessons are canceled today. Property Access: To ensure everyone's safety and keep emergency routes clear, please do not come to the property unless you are specifically called upon to do so. Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and support in keeping our community safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program noted on Facebook “We are closely monitoring the Morro Hills fire and are fully prepared to evacuate if necessary. Lesson Cancellations: Please note that all 2:15 PM and 3:00 PM lessons are canceled today. Property Access: To ensure everyone's safety and keep emergency routes clear, please do not come to the property unless you are specifically called upon to do so. Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and support in keeping our community safe.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A map of the area was shared by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map of the area was shared by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier the San Diego Sheriff's office had said “Deputies from @SDSOFallbrook have closed down Morro Hills Road from Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road due to a brush fire. Please avoid the area until further notice.”

Meanwhile, several visuals from the scene of the vegetation fire also emerged.

Morro Hills fire: Visuals from Fallbrook

One person shared a video on X where smoke could be seen from a distance. “New Fire (Morro Fire) Reported near Fallbrook CA. 2 acres with 5 fire engines currently responding,” they wrote.

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Several people also reacted to the news of the fire. One person offered help to evacuate. “I am local and available with a 2 horse slant load trailer to help evacuate horses if needed. Highly experienced in fire related equine evacuations," they wrote. Indeed, WatchDuty also warned people in the area, saying “People who need extra time or with animals should evacuate now to a safe location.”

On hearing the forward progression has been stopped, one person said “That's wonderful! God is good! Thank you to everyone fighting these fires and saving lives! God bless you all!.” Meanwhile, another reacted with fear, saying “another fire,” on hearing about the vegetation blaze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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