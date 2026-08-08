Mount Lemmon fire update: Reports of blaze near Finger Rock due to lightning strike; scary visuals emerge from Arizona

A fire reportedly broke out in Mount Lemmon in Arizona on Saturday, August 8. As per reports the fire broke out near Finger Rock. Online reports also claimed that the fire was due to a lightning strike. However, there's no official confirmation of these details.

A fire was reported in Mount Lemmon, Arizona. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The local fire department is yet to comment on the matter. A cause for the blaze is not known yet and there are no reports of injuries as of now. Meanwhile, scary visuals of the fire on Mount Lemmon was circulated online.

Mount Lemmon fire: Scary visuals emerge

A video was posted on a local Tucson page on X. “Fire on Mt Lemmon, or at least up in the foothills”, it noted.

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{{^usCountry}} A person on Facebook posted a couple of blurry photos of the fire from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person on Facebook posted a couple of blurry photos of the fire from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

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“Friday night lights on Mt Lemmon here in Tucson, notice this at 1015 pm..There be fire on the mountain from Lightning storms in the area,” they wrote.

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Many said they were able to see the flames from Tucson. Posts were made in the r/Tucson subreddit amid the Mount Lemmon fire.

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“Fire on the mountain,” one wrote. Another added “I can see the mountain burning from grant and alvernon.”

Another photo of the fire was from inside a vehicle.

“Fire on mt lemmon near finger rock,” the person added.

Mt Lemmon fire: Reports of blaze spark fear

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Several people expressed fear about the fire on Mount Lemmon. “It’s growing bigger. It’s up near finger rock we can see from our house,” one wrote.

Another asked “So has the fire department been alerted?”. Yet another said “I am near Starr Pass and I can see it.” One person further noted “Mt Lemmon on fire. Hopefully it’s not close the Summer haven.”

On Reddit one person noted that the fire department is aware of the blaze, though no official statement has been forthcoming.

“Fire from lightning strike near Finger Rock. Fire Department is aware. Just FYI,” they said. Another replied “yeah we were driving down river and saw it and called it in incase, but they said they already had FD on it! hope it’s contained quickly and safely.”

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One person on X said there were multiple fires near the foothills of Mt Lemmon, though this has not been verified by official sources.

“I knew I smelled smoke! Multiple fires reported in the foothills,” they remarked. Another claimed “Saw the crazy lightning strike.”