MrBeast defends hiring his mother amid backlash from fans; ‘stop making assumptions about finances’

MrBeast has responded to criticism surrounding his financial decisions and family involvement in his business operations after social media users questioned why he hired his mother instead of financially supporting her.

Chronology of events

MrBeast responded to online criticism after discussions around his finances and family involvement gained traction.(AFP)

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In a recent video, MrBeast said that he hired his mom after landing a $40,000 brand deal and realizing that it was her entire annual salary.

"Once I landed a $40,000 brand deal and I asked my mom what do you think of this, and she literally just laughed and says like don't you realize this is like my annual salary?" MrBeast said.

"I was like sh*t, and that's when I said, well, come here, work for me then."

The video went viral and sparked online debate, with some fans questioning the decision and others defending it.

The discussion further intensified when MrBeast reacted to online comments regarding his finances and his decision to involve family members in aspects of his business. In a post on X, the YouTuber replied back against assumptions being made online, writing:

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{{^usCountry}} “To everyone roasting me for hiring my mom and not retiring her, this was when I was first growing. I barely had enough money to support myself and videos. Stop making assumptions about my finances when I was 19 lol.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To everyone roasting me for hiring my mom and not retiring her, this was when I was first growing. I barely had enough money to support myself and videos. Stop making assumptions about my finances when I was 19 lol.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Backlash emerged amid discussions around wealth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backlash emerged amid discussions around wealth {{/usCountry}}

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The renewed attention followed viral conversations online about MrBeast’s financial situation after he revealed that he had borrowed money from his mother to help pay for his upcoming wedding. The statement surprised many users due to the creator’s reputation as one of the world’s wealthiest internet personalities.

Responding to the discussion, MrBeast explained that much of his wealth is tied to his companies rather than personal cash reserves.

“I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything," Beast said.

He also noted that his businesses are expected to spend nearly a quarter of a billion dollars on content production this year.

Who is MrBeast’s mother?

MrBeast’s mother, Sue Donaldson, has occasionally appeared in his videos and has been associated with parts of his business operations over the years.

MrBeast’s business model explained

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Despite being widely referred to as a billionaire on paper, MrBeast has repeatedly claimed that he reinvests most of his earnings back into content creation, philanthropy, and expansion projects. His business empire includes Beast Industries, Feastables, Beast Games, MrBeast Burger and multiple YouTube channels with hundreds of millions of subscribers

Industry reports estimate that Beast Industries generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in recent years, though MrBeast has said he keeps relatively little liquid cash personally.

Also read: Why X employees are angry at MrBeast’s $1 million viral post

Online reaction continues

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Many users defended MrBeast’s explanation about reinvestment and business growth; others continued questioning how one of YouTube’s biggest creators manages his finances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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