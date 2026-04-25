Marjorie Taylor Greene rips POTUS for ‘cruel’ Candace Owens post, ‘Trump hates women he can’t control…’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has ripped President Donald Trump after he slammed Candace Owens in a Truth Social post. Trump posted a doctored TIME Magazine cover on Truth Social, calling Candace ‘Vile Person of the Year’.

Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Donald Trump for ‘cruel’ Candace Owens post(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP , REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo )

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“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way. Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!” The US president captioned the image.

‘President Trump hates women he can’t control’

Greene defended Candace in an X post, slamming Trump in a scathing statement.

“President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is,” Greene wrote. “Women like @RealCandaceO.”

Read More | Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’

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{{^usCountry}} “This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party. Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also the only people in his cabinet that he’s either fired or privately told to leave are women, Christi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party. Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also the only people in his cabinet that he’s either fired or privately told to leave are women, Christi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

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Greene added, “He appointed Elise Stefanik as ambassador of the UN then took it away without a care even after all she did to support him just because Johnson told him too. No matter what you think about any of us women as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women. And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him.

Read More | Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder

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Candace was a staunch Trump supporter during his first White House bid. She spoke highly of him after his exit from the Oval Office.

However, Candace later criticized Trump’s decision to engage in the Israel-Iran conflict. She spoke out after B-2 bombers from the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, furthering Israel’s effort to weaken the weapon development of the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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