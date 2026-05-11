Multiple bodies found inside Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas: What happened near US-Mexico border?

Multiple bodies were discovered inside a Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. A major investigation was underway by the local authorities.

Laredo Police confirm multiple bodies found in cargo train; identities and causes of death remain unknown.(Unsplash )

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According to the Laredo Police Department, officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time near mile marker 13, close to 12100 Jim Young Way, an area near the Union Pacific rail yard in north Laredo.

Police confirmed that multiple bodies were found inside the train but did not immediately release the exact number of victims or identify the deceased.

Read more: Texas man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing girlfriend, her 8-year-old son

Investigation ongoing as officials withhold identities

As of Sunday night, investigators had not announced the identities of the deceased or released details regarding possible survivors. Authorities also have not confirmed whether the train originated in Mexico.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials also have not publicly disclosed the cause of death, how long the bodies may have been inside the railcar, or whether foul play is suspected. Investigators are currently working alongside federal authorities and medical examiners to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also have not publicly disclosed the cause of death, how long the bodies may have been inside the railcar, or whether foul play is suspected. Investigators are currently working alongside federal authorities and medical examiners to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The discovery came during a period of intense heat in South Texas. Weather data from Sunday showed temperatures in Laredo climbing to nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit, while the heat index reportedly reached as high as 104 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discovery came during a period of intense heat in South Texas. Weather data from Sunday showed temperatures in Laredo climbing to nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit, while the heat index reportedly reached as high as 104 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not yet confirmed whether heat exposure may have contributed to the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not yet confirmed whether heat exposure may have contributed to the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The location of the discovery, however, has given rise to the speculation that the individuals may have been migrants attempting to cross the border through freight transportation routes frequently used by smugglers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The location of the discovery, however, has given rise to the speculation that the individuals may have been migrants attempting to cross the border through freight transportation routes frequently used by smugglers. {{/usCountry}}

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Border crossing route under renewed scrutiny

Laredo sits directly across from Nuevo Laredo and serves as one of the busiest trade and freight corridors between the United States and Mexico. Freight trains moving through the region have long been used by migrants and human smuggling networks seeking to avoid heavily monitored highway checkpoints.

Given the location, the nationalities of the deceased people are in question. However, the police have also declined to confirm the nationalities or immigration status of the victims.

In one recent case cited by border officials, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector rescued 23 migrants in July 2024 after they were discovered locked inside an autorack on a Union Pacific train. Authorities said the individuals were safely removed before suffering severe medical complications.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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