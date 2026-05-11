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Multiple bodies found inside Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas: What happened near US-Mexico border?

Laredo Police confirm multiple bodies found in cargo train; identities and causes of death remain unknown.

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:03 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Multiple bodies were discovered inside a Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. A major investigation was underway by the local authorities.

Laredo Police confirm multiple bodies found in cargo train; identities and causes of death remain unknown.(Unsplash )

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time near mile marker 13, close to 12100 Jim Young Way, an area near the Union Pacific rail yard in north Laredo.

Police confirmed that multiple bodies were found inside the train but did not immediately release the exact number of victims or identify the deceased.

Read more: Texas man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing girlfriend, her 8-year-old son

Investigation ongoing as officials withhold identities

As of Sunday night, investigators had not announced the identities of the deceased or released details regarding possible survivors. Authorities also have not confirmed whether the train originated in Mexico.

Read more: Florida man convicted for raping, killing neighbor in 1998 to be executed

Border crossing route under renewed scrutiny

Laredo sits directly across from Nuevo Laredo and serves as one of the busiest trade and freight corridors between the United States and Mexico. Freight trains moving through the region have long been used by migrants and human smuggling networks seeking to avoid heavily monitored highway checkpoints.

Given the location, the nationalities of the deceased people are in question. However, the police have also declined to confirm the nationalities or immigration status of the victims.

In one recent case cited by border officials, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector rescued 23 migrants in July 2024 after they were discovered locked inside an autorack on a Union Pacific train. Authorities said the individuals were safely removed before suffering severe medical complications.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Multiple bodies found inside Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas: What happened near US-Mexico border?
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