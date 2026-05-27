Multiple suffer chemical burns, one dead as tank ruptures in Washington facility

At least one person was killed and several others suffered burns after a chemical tank at a facility in Washington ruptured. The tank, situated at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, led multiple people sustaining critical injuries, ABC reported citing authorities.

A fire official said first responders had decontaminated patients and rushed them to nearby hospitals.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Nine patients from the site were taken to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, the hospital told ABC. One of them had succumbed to their injuries. The tank, which contained a solution, imploded at around 7.15 am (local time).

Meanwhile, six other patients admitted to St John were in a stable condition, while two other injured were transferred, the hospital told ABC.

‘Mass casualty scene’, crews conducting recovery ops

A fire official said first responders had decontaminated patients and rushed them to nearby hospitals in n Longview and Vancouver, Washington.

Mike Gorsuch, battalion chief at the fire department in Longview, described the aftermath of the incident as a “mass casualty scene”, the Associated Press reported.

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{{^usCountry}} In a joint statement after the tank ruptured, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. and local law enforcement said there had been “multiple critical injuries” as well as fatalities. While the actual number of people affected was not revealed, authorities said some victims had suffered burns or inhalation injuries, They further assured there was no immediate threat to the public, according to the AP report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a joint statement after the tank ruptured, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. and local law enforcement said there had been “multiple critical injuries” as well as fatalities. While the actual number of people affected was not revealed, authorities said some victims had suffered burns or inhalation injuries, They further assured there was no immediate threat to the public, according to the AP report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, crews at the site are continuing recovery operations, with some people waiting at the entrace of the facility to seek information about their loved ones who worked there. The joint statement said no information would be relayed regarding victims without notifying their relatives. What do we know about the facility? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, crews at the site are continuing recovery operations, with some people waiting at the entrace of the facility to seek information about their loved ones who worked there. The joint statement said no information would be relayed regarding victims without notifying their relatives. What do we know about the facility? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The facility, a pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging plant, employs around 1,000 people, AP reported citing the Washington State Department of Ecology. The Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co manufactures tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons and other goods, according to AP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facility, a pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging plant, employs around 1,000 people, AP reported citing the Washington State Department of Ecology. The Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co manufactures tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons and other goods, according to AP. {{/usCountry}}

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The chemical tank in the facility which ruptures allegedly contained a chemical brew known as “white liquor”, a corrosive susbtance composed of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide. It is used primarily in breaking down wood to make kraft paper, a durable paper used in packaging, shopping bags and other products.

The incident comes even as thousands of residents in Southern California remain under evacuation orders following fears of an overheated chemical tank exploding. While a crack in the tank has relieved pressure and minimised chances of any explosion, it is still not safe enough for the 16,000 people who reside close to the aerospace to return, AP reported.

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