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Multiple suffer chemical burns, one dead as tank ruptures in Washington facility

Nine patients from the site were taken to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, the hospital told ABC. One had succumbed to their injuries.

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:10 am IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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At least one person was killed and several others suffered burns after a chemical tank at a facility in Washington ruptured. The tank, situated at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, led multiple people sustaining critical injuries, ABC reported citing authorities.

A fire official said first responders had decontaminated patients and rushed them to nearby hospitals.(Getty Images via AFP)

Nine patients from the site were taken to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, the hospital told ABC. One of them had succumbed to their injuries. The tank, which contained a solution, imploded at around 7.15 am (local time).

Meanwhile, six other patients admitted to St John were in a stable condition, while two other injured were transferred, the hospital told ABC.

‘Mass casualty scene’, crews conducting recovery ops

A fire official said first responders had decontaminated patients and rushed them to nearby hospitals in n Longview and Vancouver, Washington.

Mike Gorsuch, battalion chief at the fire department in Longview, described the aftermath of the incident as a “mass casualty scene”, the Associated Press reported.

The chemical tank in the facility which ruptures allegedly contained a chemical brew known as “white liquor”, a corrosive susbtance composed of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide. It is used primarily in breaking down wood to make kraft paper, a durable paper used in packaging, shopping bags and other products.

The incident comes even as thousands of residents in Southern California remain under evacuation orders following fears of an overheated chemical tank exploding. While a crack in the tank has relieved pressure and minimised chances of any explosion, it is still not safe enough for the 16,000 people who reside close to the aerospace to return, AP reported.

 
chemical tank explosion
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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