Longview explosion update: Visuals emerge from Nippon Dynawave chemical plant; multiple injured

An explosion at the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant in Longview, Washington on Tuesday afternoon left multiple people injured. Visuals from the scene emerged, which showed the scary aftermath of the incident. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Longview Fire Department has said that multiple people have suffered chemical burn injuries and have been taken to a medical facility. The seriousness of their injuries is unclear. They confirmed that the explosion occurred at 7:30am local time earlier today.

Here's a photo from the scene which showed the area in the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant where the explosion took place.

Here's the photo: