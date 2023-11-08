Multiple suicides in 24 hours rock Los Angeles police department: Report

‘Shockwaves of emotions’ have eloped Los Angeles Sheriff's Department employees after death of its 4 employees in a span of 24 hours.

Four employees of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department have died within 24 hours, causing shockwaves of emotions among the department.(HT_PRINT)

Los Angeles Times has reported that after death of a retired employee three more cases of suicide have been reported from Los Angeles' police department. A press statement from the department has added that the it “is beyond saddened to learn of the deaths.”

The department has not established the nature of the deaths, whereas LA Times has confirmed the suicides by quoting information from sources on the condition of anonymity.

First death was reported on Monday morning at 10.30am in Valencia and a little later at 12:53 p.m., detectives were informed about the second death. Third suicide came to light at 5:40 p.m. from Stevenson Ranch. Whereas, the fourth victim was discovered on Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. from the city of Pomona.

“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.

LA Times has shared the identities of those who died, stating, a 25-year old career veteran Cmdr. Darren Harris died from a self-inflicted gunshot and hours later retired Sgt. Greg Hovland's body was discovered.

The four deaths are being investigated by homicide detectives and the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the department’s release noted.

“During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends,” Luna said in his statement. “I have the deepest concern for our employees’ well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees’ work and personal lives.”

LASD said its Psychological Services Bureau and the Injury and Health Support Unit were providing support and resources to the families of the four victims.

(If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate professional help by calling the nationwide mental health crisis hotline by dialing 9-8-8 on your phone.)

