Multnomah Athletic Club closed: Suspect dead after Oregon bomb attack, chilling footage emerges

A man has died after deliberately driving his vehicle into the Multnomah Athletic Club in Oregon and igniting a fire early on Saturday, according to officials from Portland fire and police, KATU reported.

After a vehicle crashed into the Multnomah Athletic Club, authorities found homemade explosives and confirmed one fatality, while the club remains closed for safety assessments.(X@MarioNawfal)

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Portland Fire & Rescue teams arrived at approximately 2:49 a.m. on May 2 in response to reports of a vehicle that had smashed through the club's main entrance.

"Some employees saw a vehicle slowly driving around the location and enter into the MAC club through a window, and that vehicle continued driving inside of the MAC club," said Portland Police Commander James Crooker. "And, it was shortly found engulfed in flames by the employees who called 911."

Following the extinguishment of the fire by firefighters, crews discovered a deceased person within the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Explosive Disposal Unit employed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explosive Disposal Unit employed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Explosive Disposal Unit of the Portland Police Bureau is aiding in the investigation after officials uncovered multiple homemade explosives and propane tanks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Explosive Disposal Unit of the Portland Police Bureau is aiding in the investigation after officials uncovered multiple homemade explosives and propane tanks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jim DeFrain, the supervisor of the Explosive Disposal Unit, stated that upon the arrival of investigators shortly after 4 a.m., they found several devices that had already detonated, resulting in considerable damage to the structure, and crews have persistently uncovered additional devices throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jim DeFrain, the supervisor of the Explosive Disposal Unit, stated that upon the arrival of investigators shortly after 4 a.m., they found several devices that had already detonated, resulting in considerable damage to the structure, and crews have persistently uncovered additional devices throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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"It looked like there was an intent to detonate more than actually, ultimately was detonated," he said.

He expressed concern regarding the proximity of the gas line to the incident, given that the kitchen is near the location where the vehicle ignited.

The Explosive Disposal Unit employed remote techniques, including the use of robots, to safely relocate identified devices.

"I've been a bomb technician here in the city for over 13 years," DeFrain said. "This is by far the most complex scene that I've ever dealt with."

Police Chief Bob Day said that the bureau is assured there are no additional threats and that the crash was not an isolated event.

Multnomah Athletic Club issues statement

In a statement sent via email, the communications director of the Multnomah Athletic Club informed KATU, “Early Saturday morning, a vehicle crashed into the Multnomah Athletic Club. We are deeply saddened to learn that one individual was found deceased at the scene. We are still assessing the full extent of the damage. Thankfully, no MAC members, staff, or guests were injured.”

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The statement added, “We are grateful for the swift response and coordination among local and federal authorities, including the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue. Our team is cooperating fully as they lead the investigation, and out of respect for that process, we’ll defer to them for additional details.”

Multnomah Athletic Club closed

Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the individual involved, and they have stated that the investigation is still in progress.

The club will stay closed until additional notice, according to the communications director.

“The MAC will remain closed until further notice to allow law enforcement to complete their work and for us to ensure the facility is safe. At this time, we do not have a timeline for reopening,” the statement said.

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The Multnomah Athletic Club also announced on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice.

However, police have confirmed that the driver was a male.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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