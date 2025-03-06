By David Shepardson Musk's Starlink denies it wants to take over FAA US air traffic contract

WASHINGTON -Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX said on Wednesday that its Starlink satellite unit has no intent to take over any Federal Aviation Administration telecommunications contract, rejecting media reports.

"Starlink is a possible partial fix to an aging system. There is no effort or intent for Starlink to 'take over' any existing contract," SpaceX posted on X. "SpaceX is working with L3Harris and the FAA to identify instances where Starlink could serve as a long-term infrastructure upgrade for aviation safety."

The FAA said on Wednesday that upgrading the aging U.S. air traffic control system will require multiple technologies and companies as it tests Starlink systems at several agency sites.

The Government Accountability Office says the FAA must take urgent action to address aging air traffic control systems, saying that one third are unsustainable.

Many Democrats have suggested the FAA could cancel a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon and give it to Starlink. Musk, who has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and is heading up his so-called Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutting operation, has criticized the current FAA telecom system.

The FAA said the Starlink testing is being conducted through its Telecommunications Infrastructure program, which is managed through a contract with L3 Harris Technologies.

Verizon met with senior FAA officials to discuss the contract on Wednesday, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Verizon said it "remains best positioned to provide the FAA with the technology enhancements that are badly needed throughout its antiquated communications systems. We remain committed to this project."

The FAA reiterated on Wednesday it has not made any decision on the contract. Sources told Reuters last week the FAA is reviewing the agreement.

Last week, the FAA said it was testing three Starlink terminals at a government facility in Alaska to restore stable access to weather information for pilots and the FAA.

The FAA also said Wednesday it is testing Starlink and multiple other technologies including wireless at FAA facilities in Oklahoma City and Atlantic City.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that Starlink is "part of the solution" but not the entire answer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.