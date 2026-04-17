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‘My world was turned upside down within hours’: Indian man wrongly identified as a pedophile by YouTuber

An Indian man in the US was falsely accused of pedophilia by a YouTuber, leading to widespread misinformation; and he has reacted to the incident. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:51 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Akash Singhania, an Indian living in the United States, has shared the terrible experience of being wrongly accused of pedophilia by a well-known personality.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian Youtuber, falsely accused an Indian as pedophile.(X/@vitalyzdtv)

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy leveled these serious accusations against him, before admitting that he had been wrong in the identification process. The incident has ignited a larger debate on digital responsibility.

What was to be a regular day for Singhania, turned into a nightmare threatening to ruin his career, personal life as well as his mental state.

What did Vitaly allege?

The scandal went viral as YouTuber popular for "sting" operations against suspected predators created a video in which he said that he approached the man in a crowded location. But, it soon turned out that the charges were groundless and due diligence on the part of the creator not carried out properly.

A report by NBC News indicates that such kind of 'predator poacher' channels are typically run without any legal oversight as they focus more on views and interaction at the expense of factual information. In this scenario the victim referred to the time he became aware that there was a global hate campaign against him. He said that the video had received hundreds of thousands of views after it was posted.

According to the data published by the Pew Research Center, a remarkable part of young adults receive their news presented by influencers with a big percentage of them not following the set of journalistic ethics and verification processes.

The victim is now considering legal options to hold content makers accountable to the real-life impacts of what they broadcast. He stressed that he wanted not only to be vindicated personally but also to ensure that no other innocent person ever has to face the consequences he almost had to in the US.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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