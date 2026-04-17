‘My world was turned upside down within hours’: Indian man wrongly identified as a pedophile by YouTuber

Akash Singhania, an Indian living in the United States, has shared the terrible experience of being wrongly accused of pedophilia by a well-known personality.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian Youtuber, falsely accused an Indian as pedophile.(X/@vitalyzdtv)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy leveled these serious accusations against him, before admitting that he had been wrong in the identification process. The incident has ignited a larger debate on digital responsibility.

What was to be a regular day for Singhania, turned into a nightmare threatening to ruin his career, personal life as well as his mental state.

What did Vitaly allege?

The scandal went viral as YouTuber popular for "sting" operations against suspected predators created a video in which he said that he approached the man in a crowded location. But, it soon turned out that the charges were groundless and due diligence on the part of the creator not carried out properly.

A report by NBC News indicates that such kind of 'predator poacher' channels are typically run without any legal oversight as they focus more on views and interaction at the expense of factual information. In this scenario the victim referred to the time he became aware that there was a global hate campaign against him. He said that the video had received hundreds of thousands of views after it was posted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The individual remarked, "My world was turned upside down within hours'' Impact of allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual remarked, "My world was turned upside down within hours'' Impact of allegations {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For Singhania, the impact of the case onn his psychological condition has reportedly been tremendous. He claimed to have been threatened with death and shared that he felt terribly anxious when the video spread on social media platforms like X and Reddit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Singhania, the impact of the case onn his psychological condition has reportedly been tremendous. He claimed to have been threatened with death and shared that he felt terribly anxious when the video spread on social media platforms like X and Reddit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Legal scholars told The New York Times that there are laws on defamation, but due to the pace of social media a victim might face obstacles in the path of getting suitable redressal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal scholars told The New York Times that there are laws on defamation, but due to the pace of social media a victim might face obstacles in the path of getting suitable redressal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Indian man Akash Singhania shares recording of phone call between police and his father: ‘Confirming my innocence’ Social media accountability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Indian man Akash Singhania shares recording of phone call between police and his father: ‘Confirming my innocence’ Social media accountability {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the data published by the Pew Research Center, a remarkable part of young adults receive their news presented by influencers with a big percentage of them not following the set of journalistic ethics and verification processes.

The victim is now considering legal options to hold content makers accountable to the real-life impacts of what they broadcast. He stressed that he wanted not only to be vindicated personally but also to ensure that no other innocent person ever has to face the consequences he almost had to in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON