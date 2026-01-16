When will Vitaly Zdorovetskiy be deported to Russia? Latest update on YouTuber's Philippines case

Philippine authorities confirmed on January 15 that the Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is set to be deported to Russia in the coming weeks after serving a prison sentence for a string of harassment-related offences in the Philippines. The Philippines confirms deportation plans for Russian vlogger Vitaly after nine months behind bars for harassing Filipinos (X/DILG)

Vitaly was arrested in April 2025 in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, and detained for nearly nine months before the conclusion of his cases.

Read more: Was streamer Vitaly baptized in jail after arrest in Philippines? Truth behind viral photos

When will Vitaly's deportation take place, and what legal processes? The Bureau of Immigration (BI) Board of Commissioners has already issued a deportation order against Vitaly. The order, however, states that his return to Russia will take place only after all required clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the courts wherehe faced charges have been obtained.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla mentioned that while Vitaly holds a U.S. green card, his deportation will be processed based on his Russian citizenship and passport.

BI Legal Division Chief Arvin Cesar Santos said in a press conference that Vitaly's deportation process is already underway. Coordination with Russian authorities has begun. According to News 5, Vitaly will be transferred from Manila to Kalibo, Aklan, before flying directly to Moscow.

Read more: ‘Justice will be served’ to those Filipinos who were harassed by Vitaly

Why was Vitaly arrested? Authorities in the Philippines noted that Vitaly has completed his term for offenses related to his livestreamed pranks and harassing recordings, such as unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted robbery.

According to Filipino police, he attacked an elderly woman and a security guard, stole a tricycle and an electric fan, and insulted a Filipino wearing a face mask.

Vitaly was then classified as an “undesirable foreign national” in the Philippines.

Remulla said, “We have no ill feelings against Vitaly. He has served his time, he has shown his remorse, and he is now a free man when he goes back to Russia.”

Remulla emphasized this incident should serve as a warning to all international visitors to the Philippines that, although they are respected and welcomed, they must also abide by local rules, just as Filipinos must do when traveling abroad.