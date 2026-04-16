Indian man Akash Singhania shares recording of phone call between police and his father: ‘Confirming my innocence’

Akash Singhania, who spoke up after being wrongly accused of attempting to meet a minor in a livestreamed sting by Russian YouTuber Vitaly, has recently shared a call recording, which he claimed is of a conversation between his father and a police officer. In the recording, the police confirm his innocence to his father. In the tweet, he also opened up about how the racism, harassment and bullying which he faced after Vitaly shared the video have turned his life upside down. Akash Singhania, who was wrongly accused of trying to meet a minor. (Screengrab (X))

“Everyone’s asking for details, so now you can hear it directly from the Police. I was falsely accused and fully cleared,” Singhania wrote.

Also Read: Indian man speaks out after Russian YouTuber falsely accused him of being child predator: 'My world turned upside down'

He continued, “Listen to this recording of the officer confirming my innocence directly to my father. This false accusation, along with the racism, harassment, and bullying has turned my life upside down. Please share this to help prevent this from happening to other innocent people.”

In the conversation, a man, whom Singhania said is a police officer, says to his father, “I can let your son explain what happened but long story short your son was at the wrong place at the wrong time. And we didn’t know if he was a suspect in a case or not. So, we took him to the station to conduct an investigation and interview. And, we determined he was not the right suspect we were looking for.”

The officer continues, “At the time of our investigation we thought he was involved just because he happened to be where he was. We thought he might be our suspect, so we took him in for questioning and obviously we determined that he’s not our suspect and he is not arrested and he is not getting charged with anything.” The officer also says that Singhania kept his calm and cooperated with the police.

His father, in response, says he has watched the entire video in which Singhania was falsely accused. He asks, “I just want to make sure that these guys who bullied him, who harassed him, who cornered him, including the girl who trapped him. What can we do for these guys? Because they scr**ed with his life and they were blaming him like anything.”

The police reply that Singhania will be provided with documentation and paperwork that proves his innocence. The cop continues that the Indian man can file civil lawsuits against those who harassed him. However, he clarifies, “I cannot give legal advice when it comes to civil litigation but if you wanted to pursue something like that, obviously that’s your prerogative, but that would be something you guys would have to do independently.