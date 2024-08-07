MyKayla Skinner begs Simone Biles to end cyberbullying: 'Please ask your followers…'

Simone Biles is not taking any kind of cyberbullying after being trolled for several things. She hit right back for every trolling incident including his former teammate MyKayla Skinner. Biles clap-backed at Skinner with her gold medal after the latter’s comment on her performance in a YouTube video. The former teammate is now asking the gold medalist to stop cyber bullying she is facing since Biles’ reply. MyKayla Skinner pleaded with Simone Biles to ask her followers to stop bullying the former.(@mykaylaskinner2016/Instagram, Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

MyKayla pleads with Biles to put an end to cyberbullying

A week after Biles replied to Skinner's comment on her performance in her Instagram caption, Skinner responded. The latter posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, August 6 where she said, “I love our country and don’t want to take anything away from our athletes. Let’s use this time to build each other up, not tear others down”. Skinner revealed in the video that she received a lot of hate comments, faced trolling and things got “out of hand” since Biles hit back at her. She further expressed her disgust with bullying in her video, “Watching people cheer on the bullying … is disgusting. So please at this point, I’m just asking for it to stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough,” as reported by Page Six.

With a more direct approach, she addressed Simone in the video to put an end to this cyberbullying and asked her followers to stop spreading hate comments against her. The gymnast said, “If Simone truly believes that I called our team lazy and lacking talent and if that’s really how she feels, I am really heartbroken over it." Skinner further revealed that she is hurt by the bullying that followed after Biles's shaded post. She said, "But not just heartbroken because it isn’t what I feel or even how I previously said, but because Simone’s latest post and others that followed it fueled another wave of hateful comments, DMs, articles and emails. I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop.”

Skinner has blocked Biles on Instagram

Skinner concluded her video as she appreciated Biles for being “an incredible champion for mental health awareness. A lot of people need your help now. We’ve been attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended,” she added. In a previous tweet, Biles mentioned that her former teammate had blocked her. Many other Olympians also supported Biles at the time of Skinner’s video where she mentioned Biles’ team as a “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions”.

McKayla Maroney joked on Instagram that Skinner “F***ed around and found out” referencing the gymnastic Team USA’s nickname as revealed by Biles. She further teased about her name being similar to Skinner's, “Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”