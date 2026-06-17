N523QS NetJets plane: 5 things about Cessna Citation Latitude flight that crashed in Laredo, Texas

A small plane crashed in Laredo, Texas on Tuesday and early reports have claimed it is a Cessna Citation Latitude jet with registration N523QS. The crash took place on the Loop near the Saunders Street / Clark Boulevard area, as per Laredo Police Department.

People attempt to pull passengers out of a plane after it crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas.(AP)

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To be sure, no official confirmation has come about the details of the plane with authorities only saying it is a private flight or a small jet. However, several aviation related pages on social media have claimed that it is a Cessna Citation Latitude jet with registration N523QS, owned by NetJets.

Aviation 24/7, one such page on Facebook, shared photos on the social media platform and noted “Departed From SJD - San Jose del Cabo Airport, Mexico Was Enroute AUS Austin Bergstrom, Texas. Emergency Diversion To Laredo, Texas LRD.”

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{{^usCountry}} EnElAire, a Mexican aviation publication also noted “A #CessnaCitationLatitude (#N523QS) from #Netjets, coming from San José del Cabo, suffered an #accident during the final phase of its approach to #Laredo Airport, #Texas,” while sharing a video of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EnElAire, a Mexican aviation publication also noted “A #CessnaCitationLatitude (#N523QS) from #Netjets, coming from San José del Cabo, suffered an #accident during the final phase of its approach to #Laredo Airport, #Texas,” while sharing a video of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Local cops have said that people were taken out of the crashed plane but they were alive. Though the cops did not specify the nature or extent of their injuries, they said that the victims of the crash had been moved to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. A Laredo Police Department official noted that nobody on ground had been hurt as a result of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local cops have said that people were taken out of the crashed plane but they were alive. Though the cops did not specify the nature or extent of their injuries, they said that the victims of the crash had been moved to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. A Laredo Police Department official noted that nobody on ground had been hurt as a result of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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A cause for the crash is not known yet and both the NTSB and FAA are expected to conduct their investigations. While authorities keep a close eye on the developing situation, here is all you need to know about the crashed flight.

N523QS NetJets plane: 5 things on Cessna Citation Latitude

Flight N523QS is a Cessna Citation Latitude (twin-jet) or a C68A as per tracking site, FlightAware. The name of the owner it is registered to remains unknown. Flight N523QS logged a speed of 491 mph and an altitude of 41,000 ft, and traveled an actual distance of 756 miles and a direct distance of 709 miles. Tracking data shows it was diverted when traveling from Baja California Sur, Mexico to Austin and landed in Laredo, but the cause of diversion was not mentioned. The N523QS aircraft is part of the NetJets fleet, as per reports. NetJets is the world's largest private aviation and fractional aircraft ownership company. It was founded in 1964 and later acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 1998. NetJets lets individuals and corporations to buy a share of a private jet rather than purchasing an entire aircraft.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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