Najee Hardaway died in car crash? Fact-checking traffic collision claims as Shaker Heights mourns teacher's death

Najee Hardaway, a fourth grade teacher at Lomond Elementary School, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, died this Monday. The Shaker Heights City School District confirmed the news. However, claims arose recently that Hardaway was involved in a car crash which took his life. To be sure, these claims came from unverified social media accounts.

Najee Hardaway, a school teacher in Shaker Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 26. (Facebook/Shaker Heights Schools)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Superintendent Dr. David Glasner announced Hardaway's passing to families and staff, as per WKYC. Hardaway was remembered as “an outstanding educator who cared deeply for our students.”

“He was a Shaker Heights graduate and beloved staff member who was recognized as a leader among his colleagues. Mr. Hardaway was a cherished member of our Lomond and Shaker Heights Schools community both inside and outside of the classroom. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” Glasner further wrote.

Also Read | Judge Eleanor Ross husband: 5 things on Brian Ross amid sex in chamber scandal involving Atlanta cop Kelley Collier

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The local publication cited records from Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to note that Hardaway had died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He was 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The local publication cited records from Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to note that Hardaway had died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He was 26. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Now, claims have been made that Hardaway was involved in a car crash, which took his life. “A fourth-grade teacher, only 26, dies in a car crash and the district has to scramble to get counselors into an elementary school the next day,” a post on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, claims have been made that Hardaway was involved in a car crash, which took his life. “A fourth-grade teacher, only 26, dies in a car crash and the district has to scramble to get counselors into an elementary school the next day,” a post on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A resident of Ohio also wrote on Facebook “Did yall hear about Najee Hardaway? The 26 year old, 4th grade shaker teacher that passed away recently in a car crash? To my Euclid high family, that was Mr. Hardaway son. I knew it was soon as I seen his smile. So sad. May he rest in peace. Mr. Hardaway (Steve) made a huge difference in my life. I’m sure he raised an outstanding son. Prayers for his family, work community, and students.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident of Ohio also wrote on Facebook “Did yall hear about Najee Hardaway? The 26 year old, 4th grade shaker teacher that passed away recently in a car crash? To my Euclid high family, that was Mr. Hardaway son. I knew it was soon as I seen his smile. So sad. May he rest in peace. Mr. Hardaway (Steve) made a huge difference in my life. I’m sure he raised an outstanding son. Prayers for his family, work community, and students.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's what you need to know about Najee Hardaway's cause of death.

Najee Hardaway cause of death: Fact-check car crash claims

The confusion appeared to stem from post put out by Forever Missed, which said “Najee Hardaway Obituary Cleveland OH Car Accident”. This was noted by Plunder Studios, a page which reports on true crime.

"Najee Hardaway car accident? Now-deleted "Forever Missed" erroneous post claiming car crash for Najee Stephen Hardaway. Many people are saddened by the sudden death of a beloved teacher in Ohio, however a now-deleted "Forever Missed" post seemingly erroneously titled "Najee Hardaway Obituary Cleveland OH Car Accident ..." has caused confusion," the page noted.

It added “While several local obituary aggregates attribute his passing to a tragic traffic collision in Cleveland, local news outlets (including WKYC) and school district officials have only confirmed that the 26-year-old Shaker Heights elementary school teacher and former College of Wooster basketball standout passed away on Monday, May 24, 2026, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To be sure, there is no official confirmation from authorities that Hardaway died in a car crash. The latest reports indicate that a cause of death has not been made immediately available.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON