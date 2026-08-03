Naked man jumps from Brooklyn Bridge after affixing multiple flags, miraculously survives; wild video surfaces

A 44-year-old naked man jumped off the top of the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday afternoon, August 2, the New York Post reported. Shocked onlookers watched as the man jumped and miraculously survived, a shocking video shows.

Naked man jumps from Brooklyn Bridge after affixing multiple flags, miraculously survives (@m_alejandr07/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Images from the Brooklyn bridge just moments Ago, a guy jumped out of the top after getting naked,” an X user wrote, sharing the video.

Police sources said that the man erected several flags at the top of the bridge and “took off clothing” after scaling the north tower on the Manhattan side of the bridge around 2:30 pm, the outlet reported.

Also Read | Haunting posts NY mom wrote before jumping to death at Niagara Falls with 2 kids revealed, ‘I want my family back’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit tried to convince the man to come down. However, he jumped. Harbor Unit cops ultimately rescued him from the East River. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit tried to convince the man to come down. However, he jumped. Harbor Unit cops ultimately rescued him from the East River. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The man was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals Bellevue, where he was listed in stable condition. It remains unclear what was written on the flags.

Similar incident weeks ago

A few weeks ago, New York police rescued a woman who climbed onto the Brooklyn Bridge and threatened to jump, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Body camera video shared on social media showed members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit climbing atop the bridge talking to the woman for almost an hour as they waited for a chance to safely pull her back from the edge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Woman jumps into Niagara Falls days after New York mom and her 2 kids' fatal leap

“This video of a rescue last night on the Brooklyn Bridge will take your breath away,” Tisch wrote on X. “High above the East River, NYPD ESU officers climbed onto the Brooklyn Bridge to reach a woman in crisis who was threatening to jump.”

She added, “For nearly an hour, they stayed with her, spoke with her, and waited for the moment they could safely pull her back from the edge. The care, courage, and compassion these officers showed was just extraordinary. May God bless them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}