Nancy Guthrie case: FBI Phoenix shares major update on ransom notes, ‘Demands may potentially be…’

The FBI is investigating some Nancy Guthrie ransom notes that “may potentially be legitimate,” the bureau said on Wednesday, June 1. This comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that according to investigators, who cited an unnamed FBI official, none of the ransom notes media outlets received were genuine.

Nancy Guthrie case: FBI Phoenix shares major update on ransom notes (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

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The FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

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"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

What Sheriff Chris Nanos said

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out about his skepticism about the legitimacy of the ransom notes during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26. He revealed that the FBI is investigating the notes as they continue to partner with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out about his skepticism about the legitimacy of the ransom notes during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26. He revealed that the FBI is investigating the notes as they continue to partner with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," Nanos said. "It's a shame that that happens, but I think we're looking at another one of those today with what's been reported. But we'll let the FBI do their work."

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Nanos added that "it is a shame that these type of events occur," because "people have great interest, and that's good because it helps us, but then it gets really gets abused.”

"People who call in fake ransom notes, people who claim [false information] for the sake of media and the family, they get out and disturb, in this case, an entire neighborhood," Nanos said.

Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.