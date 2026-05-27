Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff Chris Nanos leading probe hit with bombshell $25M lawsuit amid scrutiny

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, is now facing a fresh $25 million federal lawsuit. An Arizona inmate named Steven Kenneth Fox filed the case in the US District Court for the District of Arizona, alleging serious mistreatment inside the Pima County Jail.

The lawsuit is only one part of a set of controversies surrounding Nanos.(REUTERS)

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According to court documents, Fox claimed that a jail officer publicly accused him of stealing other inmates’ login information, phone calls, and visitors. In his handwritten filing, Fox said the accusation “put me in a position where I have to fight for my life in the morning, giving me a serious threat to safety.”

Fox alleged he was later physically attacked because of it and was left “in pain for weeks,” according to Newsweek.

Calls for resignation grow

The lawsuit is only one part of a set of controversies surrounding Nanos. According to Newsweek, he has faced mounting scrutiny since The Arizona Republic reported in March that he misrepresented parts of his work history.

The report stated that Nanos resigned in lieu of termination in 1982 following a string of disciplinary issues, two years earlier than what his publicly posted resume had indicated.

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{{^usCountry}} A spokesperson for the department told Newsweek that the discrepancies “were administrative in nature” and “not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos' work history.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spokesperson for the department told Newsweek that the discrepancies “were administrative in nature” and “not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos' work history.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, Nanos submitted a 22-page report addressing questions about his work history, disciplinary record, immigration cooperation, and budget issues. Although an effort to remove him from office failed, the Board of Supervisors referred possible perjury allegations to the Arizona attorney general. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, Nanos submitted a 22-page report addressing questions about his work history, disciplinary record, immigration cooperation, and budget issues. Although an effort to remove him from office failed, the Board of Supervisors referred possible perjury allegations to the Arizona attorney general. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In March, the Pima County Deputy's Organization said it no longer had confidence in Nanos and called for his resignation. Responding to the criticism, Nanos said: “For 50 years, every sheriff here has had that. I can't listen to that. That's white noise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March, the Pima County Deputy's Organization said it no longer had confidence in Nanos and called for his resignation. Responding to the criticism, Nanos said: “For 50 years, every sheriff here has had that. I can't listen to that. That's white noise.” {{/usCountry}}

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Defending his department amid criticism tied to the Guthrie investigation, he added: “You cannot attack my department, attack the sheriff, but you will not get by with attacking my department.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie motive bombshell: Expert exposes chilling 'wrench attack' cyber kidnapping twist

What we know about the Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the following day.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped, and drops of her blood were found on the front porch.

Despite the controversy surrounding his leadership, Nanos told People magazine a few weeks ago that investigators believed something was seriously wrong within minutes of receiving the first call.

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Among the key evidence collected so far are doorbell camera footage showing an armed suspect and a glove found near Guthrie's home. However, the primary focus of the investigation now is DNA analysis. Investigators and lab teams are actively working together and exploring multiple angles in hopes of a breakthrough.

Speaking to People, Nanos said: “Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they're coming up with different ideas. I think we're getting closer."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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