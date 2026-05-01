‘Annie Guthrie asked Nancy Guthrie for loan before disappearance’: Shock claim in kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found and a self-styled investigator has made shocking claims about daughter Annie, as authorities search for the 84-year-old. Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before.

Annie Guthrie is Nancy Guthrie's daughter. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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It has been over two months since her reported disappearance and there hasn't been much progress in the case that has been shared with the public. After the video and images of the masked man at Guthrie's home was released, neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department – who are lead on the case – nor the FBI, have shared any information about possible suspects, or where the octogenarian might be.

Amid a lack of answers, a lot of public speculation has been doing the rounds with a fair amount of it directed at Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie the night before she was reported missing and as per reports, Cioni dropped her home after, making the two among the last people to see her before she was taken. Cioni and Annie also live close to Guthrie, which sparked further interest in the duo and it was only exacerbated when news of the sheriff's office holding on to their vehicle got out. Initial interest in Cioni and Annie had begun when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the sheriff's office contradicted her reporting and later Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the sheriff's office contradicted her reporting and later Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nonetheless, interest in the duo has continued and now Jonathan Lee-Riches, a self-styled investigator has made bombshell claims about Annie Guthrie. Riches was following the case from on-ground in Tucson, but headed back after a while when no discernable progress could be seen. But, now, he's cited a source to make shocking claims about the Guthrie family member. What JLR said about Annie Guthrie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nonetheless, interest in the duo has continued and now Jonathan Lee-Riches, a self-styled investigator has made bombshell claims about Annie Guthrie. Riches was following the case from on-ground in Tucson, but headed back after a while when no discernable progress could be seen. But, now, he's cited a source to make shocking claims about the Guthrie family member. What JLR said about Annie Guthrie {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, JLR said he had been told Annie had asked Guthrie for a loan before the latter vanished from her home. “I'm told Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for a loan before she vanished from her home,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the two together. “Someone plans to move into Nancy Guthrie's home. Who could it be?,” JLR added.

Notably, a financial angle is possible in the crime since there have been ransom notes in this case.

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However, JLR did not outline who the sources were, and did not provide any other proof to back his claims. HT.com could not independently verify his claims either.

In another post JLR claimed “Nobody cleared in the Nancy Guthrie case,” contradicting a direct statement from the sheriff about the Guthrie family members.

The claims about Annie comes after initial claims were made about legal documents being in her and Cioni's name. However, at that time, it was found to be procedural and nothing out of the ordinary. While public scrutiny has heavily focused on the duo, Annie's sister and Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah, has come out to bat for them. She slammed the speculation around them and asserted that both loved Guthrie.

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A former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, who's been sharing her insights into the case, also noted that Annie and Cioni appeared to share a good relation with Guthrie and were likely to be her primary help givers, given they lived the closest. She also justified that the cops might have held on to their car longer because Guthrie would have been in it and they might have been looking for forensic evidence. The former law enforcement official also explained that officers might have been more in contact with Annie and Cioni throughout the case because they are likely to have interacted with Guthrie more than Savannah, who lives in New York, and Camron, who reportedly is from out of town as well. Thus, authorities might have been working with the assumption that Annie and Cioni would be able to provide them with the information they might need to find Guthrie.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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