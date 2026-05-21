Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie photo with Camron, Savannah raises questions; shock claim made about Tommaso Cioni

A photo of Annie Guthrie has been widely circulated online with many raising questions, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Annie was seen in the photo along with her siblings, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie and brother Camron.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have allegedly not been seen for a while further fueling speculations amid Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.(X/@crimeunmasked)

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Authorities believe Nancy, 84, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

The photo shared on X showed Nancy, Savannah, Camron and Annie. Next to Annie, who was seen on the extreme right, was a blonde woman in a white dress. The person sharing the photo asked who she was. “So is this blonde next to Annie, her ex-girlfriend?,” the person said.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, there's nothing to indicate Annie dated a woman in the past. As far as official records indicate, she's married to Tommaso Cioni and they have a child together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, there's nothing to indicate Annie dated a woman in the past. As far as official records indicate, she's married to Tommaso Cioni and they have a child together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the post drew many reactions. “An ex girlfriend, like in gay lesbian? Just curious,” one asked. Another said “Probably a close friend or family member but u just never know lol.” Meanwhile, one claimed “That’s Camron’s wife next to Annie. The girl that’s taller next to him is his oldest daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the post drew many reactions. “An ex girlfriend, like in gay lesbian? Just curious,” one asked. Another said “Probably a close friend or family member but u just never know lol.” Meanwhile, one claimed “That’s Camron’s wife next to Annie. The girl that’s taller next to him is his oldest daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another said “Camrons wife is next to him with the 3 kids not sure who the blone hair lady is next to annie but it's not her ex girlfriend and tomasso is probably taking the picture.” Notably, while other Guthrie family members were seen with their partners, Tommaso Cioni was missing from the picture, which led to the person believing that he took the photo. “Guthrie family photo. Nancy with a cane. Savannah with her husband. Camron with his wife. Annie without Tommaso,” self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches also pointed out.

Shock claims about Tommaso Cioni

Meanwhile, an online sleuth tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, wrote on X “The HOA director, Will Pew worked in the same office as Walter Goncalves former bandmate of Tommaso.” He indicated that the head of the homeowners' association might have a link to Tommaso through his bandmate Walter Goncalves. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

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The post was shared by Riches, or JLR, who asked “Where is Nancy Guthrie?”.

To be sure, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is in charge of the Guthrie case has cleared all family members from being considered as suspects in the case. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has persisted since reports indicated that Guthrie had had dinner at Annie's house the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after, making them among the last people to see Guthrie before she is believed to have been taken.

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Authorities also delayed in returning the couple's car sparking further speculations, a lot of which also stemmed from initial reporting from a former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield who had said Tommaso might be a suspect in the case, citing sources. However, this had been quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, even before Nanos' sweepingly cleared all the family members.

The recent speculations and claims about Annie and Tommaso come amid buzz of the couple not being seen in the Tucson area for some time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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