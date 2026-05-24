Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie's message for Tommaso Cioni sparks questions amid kidnapping; ‘who is Charlie?’

An alleged passage from a book written by Annie Guthrie has resurfaced and has sparked speculation amid the high-profile kidnapping case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Annie Guthrie's book acknowledgment referencing Tommaso Cioni has sparked online speculation amid ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.(X/@CriminalNetworX)

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The resurfaced image shows the acknowledgement section of Annie's book, beginning with the line, "Tommaso Cioni, my heart, root and bone.”

Nancy was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, three months ago, on February 1. According to the authorities, Guthrie was taken from her home either early on February 1 or late on January 31. On the night of the disappearance, a masked guy wearing gloves was seen at her door in security tape that the FBI made public.

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{{^usCountry}} Self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches, posted a photograph of the book page online with the caption highlighting Guthrie’s wording toward Cioni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches, posted a photograph of the book page online with the caption highlighting Guthrie’s wording toward Cioni. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The acknowledgement section reads in part: “Tommaso Cioni, my heart, root and bone,” before thanking a wider circle of literary colleagues, friends and family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The acknowledgement section reads in part: “Tommaso Cioni, my heart, root and bone,” before thanking a wider circle of literary colleagues, friends and family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The acknowledgement lists her mother, Nancy Guthrie, brother, Camron Guthrie, and sister, Savannah Guthrie, among many other names. Online users are also interested in Charlie, another name that is listed alongside Nancy's name in the paragraph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The acknowledgement lists her mother, Nancy Guthrie, brother, Camron Guthrie, and sister, Savannah Guthrie, among many other names. Online users are also interested in Charlie, another name that is listed alongside Nancy's name in the paragraph. {{/usCountry}}

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“Any one else find it weird she refers to her mom by name , instead of saying Thank you to Mom and who is Charlie she references?” a user on X questioned.

Users also debated the meaning and emotional intensity of the phrasing that she used for her husband, Tommaso Cioni. “Well....that's a new one. Everything and everyone in her world have roots, bones, plants. She certainly has an odd way of writing and expression, IMO,” a user remarked.

Some online commenters interpreted the line as poetic language commonly found in literary dedications, while others speculated about how the relationship between Guthrie and Cioni could become relevant in the kidnapping investigation of Nancy.

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“Not implying guilt, but, I wonder about the dynamics of this relationship,” one user wrote.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert doubts single hair as sole evidence in missing case, ‘there are probably 10…’

Where is the investigation headed?

Nancy, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished almost 110 days ago. Investigators, including the FBI, are still working tirelessly to find or apprehend a culprit despite the Guthrie family and federal authorities offering hundreds of leads and rewards.

In April 2026, media sources revealed that the FBI had acquired and was reviewing possible key DNA evidence that was discovered months earlier at Nancy Guthrie's residence.

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The sample was initially examined by a private Florida laboratory working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and was forwarded to the FBI in recent weeks.

This has raised the tension between the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the federal agents. The schism became public when FBI Director Kash Patel accused Sheriff Chris Nanos' department of failing to cooperate with the bureau in the early phases of the investigation, which the former denied.

The results of the DNA examination from the FBI lab in Quantico, however, are yet to be made public.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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