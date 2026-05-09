Nancy Guthrie update: Heartbreaking Mother’s Day message left for kidnapper outside Tucson home, ‘Mom would be ashamed’

Ahead of Mother's Day, a person allegedly taking care of the memorial in front of Nancy Guthrie's home left a heartbreaking message for the kidnapper. Mother's Day is on May 10, and the person put up a sign trying to appeal to the human side of the kidnapper.

A Mother's Day message was left for the kidnapper outside Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. (X/@ginamilan_, X/@mikerreports)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Guthrie, the 84-year-old, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been three months since and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Office, who are lead on the case, nor the FBI, who are assisting, have named any suspects publicly. Meanwhile, Guthrie's children – TODAY show host Savannah, and her siblings, Annie and Camron, continue to hold out hope for their mother's return.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapping mastermind close to family? Expert drops chilling 'wolf in sheep's clothing' hint

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual, pointing to this mother-child relationship, tried to send a message across to the kidnapper, seeking to remind them of their own mother. Nancy Guthrie case: Heartbreaking message for kidnapper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual, pointing to this mother-child relationship, tried to send a message across to the kidnapper, seeking to remind them of their own mother. Nancy Guthrie case: Heartbreaking message for kidnapper {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Mother's Day message that was left for the abductor was reported on by Michael Ruiz of Fox News, who has been covering this case from the very start from Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mother's Day message that was left for the abductor was reported on by Michael Ruiz of Fox News, who has been covering this case from the very start from Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” he wrote, sharing a video and a photo of the message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” he wrote, sharing a video and a photo of the message. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Your mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did. So before you take her flowers on Mother’s Day, TAKE NANCY HOME, or tell the family where she is...” the sign read. It was an attempt to get the kidnapper or kidnappers to reflect on their humanity, think of their relations with their mothers, and see Guthrie as a mother figure also, all in the hopes that they'd return the octogenarian.

A person by the name of Lauren Serpa claimed that she put up the message for the abductor. “I put a new letter to the perp out in front of Nancy Guthries this morning. I will continue to keep her name out there until she is found,” she wrote. Prior to this, she said “I have one more sign for the perp that Im doing to put out at Nancy's through the weekend.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Serpa explained back in April why she was so invested in taking care of Guthrie's memorial. She claimed that Guthrie had helped her ‘emotionally’ when her fiance died in 2015, and the two had always kept in touch. “Nancy needs to be found for the family,” she had added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON