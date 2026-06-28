Nancy Guthrie case update: 'Major break' on the horizon? Former FBI agent makes big claim

Nearly five months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood of Tucson, Arizona, the investigation has produced no arrest, no confirmed location of her body, and no publicly named suspect. However, a former FBI agent stated in an exclusive interview that she is quite optimistic about the impending "major break."

FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer stated that she believes the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case will be solved "near" certainty. (via REUTERS)

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Media outlets have received anonymous digital notes in recent days claiming that she has died and giving alleged video footage of her kidnappers in exchange for a cryptocurrency ransom.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31, 2026, when she was dropped off by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, at approximately 9:50 p.m.

She did not appear for a scheduled church livestream the following morning. A family member found her home empty and called 911 around noon on February 1.

Read more: New twist in Nancy Guthrie case: Demand letter claims two kidnappers identified

What did the former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer say?

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview regarding the Nancy Guthrie case, the former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer stated that she believes the case will be solved "near" certainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview regarding the Nancy Guthrie case, the former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer stated that she believes the case will be solved "near" certainty. {{/usCountry}}

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“In terms of future predictions, I essentially 100% believe this will be solved. I'm not 90% sure. I'm 99% sure it will be solved. As far as the timeframe, I still expect to have movement by about that August 1 date, but it could be before or possibly after that. If anything, I think it'll be after that,” Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer further explained that the case would not become cold as she negated the contrary beliefs of some observers.

She said, “I've described the case as being red hot. It's a case where there's so much going on behind the scenes. There are so many avenues to investigate. There's nothing cold about it."

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She further detailed, "From an investigator's point of view, when something's cold, it means you have absolutely no clues left. You have no leads to follow. It's dead. It just dies, and you have to put it on the shelf. This is not that. This is the opposite of that. They're still drinking from a fire hose.”

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert gives troubling insights as case hits 5th month; ransom theory raises alarming questions

What did Coffindaffer say about the evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case?

According to Jennifer Coffindaffer, detectives will find something that identifies the perpetrators by looking through the substantial amount of evidence in the case. “The DNA is always going to take several months to process. Tracking at least one vehicle that would have left in that dark environment would take time,” Coffindaffer said.

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She further detailed, “You have to go from the choke points out into the various directions. So you can finally identify a vehicle that showed up at that particular timeframe that would be commensurate with the time the crime was committed. That takes a lot of time for investigative analysts to literally sit there and just watch second after second of different green cam, nest cams, and traffic cams, which takes months in terms of time.”

She predicted that the case might have a “major break” on August 1. She said, talking about the evidence processing, "That is why August 1 was my prediction at the beginning."