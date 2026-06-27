New twist in Nancy Guthrie case: Demand letter claims two kidnappers identified

As reported by PEOPLE, the letter was sent to TMZ by an individual asserting they have evidence related to the case. The sender claimed to possess “a phone stashed in a secure location” that contains a video of the alleged "main guy" with Nancy on what the writer referred to as "probably her last day."

New allegations have surfaced in the continuing investigation regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, as a recent demand letter purportedly claims that multiple individuals were involved in the kidnapping of the 84-year-old woman.

A recently revealed demand letter asserts that two persons were implicated in the purported kidnapping and that evidence pinpointing their identities has been concealed. This new development introduces additional ambiguity to a case already characterized by ransom notes , lingering questions, and an ongoing federal inquiry.

Almost five months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her residence in Tucson, the investigation has encountered another unforeseen twist.

Nancy Guthrie update: Are two kidnappers involved? The correspondence additionally asserted that the device includes images of both parties involved, along with their names, addresses, and ages, implying that two suspected kidnappers were accountable.

TMZ disclosed that the most recent message originated from the same email address that was previously utilized to dispatch ransom notes related to the case.

This new communication also mentioned a prior Bitcoin wallet while offering an alternative cryptocurrency address.

At this point, none of the recent claims have been publicly confirmed by investigators.

Here's what the new ransom note say The most recent letter follows a series of an old communications purportedly sent by the kidnappers after Nancy vanished from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

Earlier this week, information from one of those supposed ransom notes was made public. Reports from CNN and NBC News indicated that the message asserted Nancy died accidentally shortly after her abduction.

The alleged note conveyed sorrow over her death but did not offer an apology or request payment in exchange for the return of her body.

This communication followed an earlier ransom request demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy's safe return.

KOLD news anchor Mary Coleman previously characterized that earlier note as containing "concerning" details before it was submitted to investigators.

Authorities have yet to verify the authenticity of the messages, and Nancy's location remains unknown.

As the investigation approaches five months, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly named.