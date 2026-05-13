Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos didn't want to pursue new leads? Shock claim amid FBI row; Savannah makes big move

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under fire again as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. A report from Stephanie Murray of AZCentral claimed that Nanos had scolded a Pima County official for sharing information with the FBI because it led to new leads which his department had to pursue in the Guthrie case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under fire after a report alleged he scolded an official for giving information to the FBI because it caused more leads for his department to track down in the Nancy Guthrie case. (REUTERS)

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This comes even as FBI Director Kash Patel spoke out about Nanos and his department, saying that the bureau had offered to pull out all stops to find Guthrie at the start of the case, but Nanos had refused. The sheriff had already faced flak over sending the DNA evidence in the Guthrie case to the private lab in Florida rather than the FBI lab in Quantico.

Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is lead on the case and the FBI is acting in an assistive capacity. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the latest allegations against Nanos. Michael Ruiz of Fox News reported them say “I’ve been advised that there is no additional information to provide.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the latest allegations against Nanos. Michael Ruiz of Fox News reported them say “I’ve been advised that there is no additional information to provide.” {{/usCountry}}

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It has now been over three months that Guthrie was reported missing. As the search continues, daughter Savannah Guthrie made a huge work-related announcement.

Savannah Guthrie makes big move

Savannah Guthrie returned to the TODAY show after a long break which she had to take as she flew to Tucson from New York while authorities tried to locate her mother. Now, Savannah is set to take on a new role in the NBC network.

She will host a series on the network which seeks to produce a game show on Wordle the puzzle game from New York Times. Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show will reportedly be one of the production partners alongside NYT. The game show is set to air next year during the NBC prime time slot.

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Speaking to Fallon, Savannah said “When everything happened with me and my family, they [NBC] just stopped everything and said 'we'll wait for you'." Savannah continued “And Hollywood is like a really tough business, as you know,” pointing to Fallon, and added “And I didn't expect that, and I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me.” Fallon then went on to praise Savannah, as the family continues to grapple with the case of the missing octogenarian.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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