Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie got wrong info from sister Annie after kidnapping? Ex-detective probes theory

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Annie Guthrie had called sister Savannah to inform her of mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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While the search for Guthrie continues, former detective Chris McDonough chose to focus on the period after she was reported missing, while discussing the case on his show The Interview Room. The discussion sought to explore whether Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah, had received wrong information from her sister, Annie.

What was discussed about Savannah and Annie on the show

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{{^usCountry}} One of the speakers on the show pointed out that Savannah had said she'd called the hospitals, while also saying that Annie had called them too. The speaker pointed to the futility of the action, and remarked “Why would Savannah had to call the hospitals again, if Annie had already done that?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the speakers on the show pointed out that Savannah had said she'd called the hospitals, while also saying that Annie had called them too. The speaker pointed to the futility of the action, and remarked “Why would Savannah had to call the hospitals again, if Annie had already done that?”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another speaker on the show mentioned “We don't know if any of the information she's providing is accurate.” He added “Where did she receive this information that the wallet was there and the phone was there? What she's stating is merely supposition based on information provided by – we're assuming – Annie." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another speaker on the show mentioned “We don't know if any of the information she's providing is accurate.” He added “Where did she receive this information that the wallet was there and the phone was there? What she's stating is merely supposition based on information provided by – we're assuming – Annie." {{/usCountry}}

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He also objected to the use of the word ‘pandemonium’ to describe the situation after Guthrie's disappearance. Yet another speaker on the show cast doubt on how Annie might have remembered the thing. Dr. Gary Brucato, a co-founder of the Cold Case Foundation, spoke about how witnesses often remembered things differently at the crime scene and then again at trial. The person added that when people remembered things they often did so in a much cooler headed manner than how they might have acted at that time. The Cold Case Foundation is ‘dedicated to stopping the deadly compounding effect of cold cases and providing hope and resources to families affected by violent crime’ as per its LinkedIn profile.

Ahead of this discussion, they played a clip of Savannah speaking about Guthrie's disappearance. The TODAY show host was speaking to her colleague Hoda Kotb, and mentioned her interaction with Annie when she'd called to inform Savannah of her mother's disappearance. Savannah had noted that they were both ‘in a panic’ and when the NBC employee asked her sister to call 911, she said she already had.

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“Annie and Tommy had called all the hospitals,” Savannah added, referring to her sister and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. However, she was not convinced and wanted to call the hospitals herself again, Savannah could be heard saying in the clip.

Notably, the discussion surrounding Annie and Savannah on The Interview Room, comes amid public scrutiny directed towards Annie and Cioni. The two have been squarely in the public eye since reports emerged that Guthrie had had dinner with Annie and Cioni had dropped her off home after. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case, which had sparked the initial interest. However, in the days since, the Pima County Sheriff's Department made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.

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Meanwhile, Savannah too has batted for Annie and Cioni, saying they loved Guthrie immensely, and has junked all speculation surrounding the duo who reportedly live close to Guthrie's place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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