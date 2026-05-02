Did Nancy Guthrie deny money to Annie, Tommaso Cioni before disappearance? Chilling claim surface amid probe

As search for Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, who has been missing following her abduction, continues, , the internet has been buzzing with theories regarding the journalist's sister, Annie Guthrie, along with her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso face scrutiny for allegedly seeking a loan from her prior to her disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Last month, the couple issued a strong warning. Jonathan Lee Riches, associated with the true crime YouTube channel JLR Investigates, shared a photo on X. This image displayed a sign positioned in front of Annie and Tommaso's residence in Tucson, Arizona. The sign, which was white with red text, cautioned, "No trespassing. Violators will be prosecuted in accordance with A.R.S 13-1502-A1. Private Property."

Amidst this, new allegations emerged regarding the financial discussions between Cioni, his wife, and Nancy.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Bombshell new proof could ignite social media, says ex-FBI agent

Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie allegedly sought loan from Nancy Guthrie Annie Guthrie and her spouse Tommaso Cioni allegedly approached Nancy Guthrie for a loan before her disappearance. This claim was made public on X (formerly Twitter) by Jonathan Lee Riches. It is important to note that JLR did not disclose his source, and media outlets and HT.com have also been unable to verify the accuracy of this claim. However, JLR's thorough reporting on every development related to the Nancy case has led his followers to accept the unverified loan narrative, which many found plausible.

JLR claims Nancy declined to provide financial assistance to Annie and Tommaso Cioni In a subsequent tweet, JLR asserted that Nancy had refused Annie and her husband Tommaso's purported request for a loan. The investigator claimed to have received this information from a source familiar with the discussions regarding the loan.

However, he did not provide details on the timing or reasons behind Nancy's refusal to assist her daughter and son-in-law financially. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this claim.

Despite the lack of verification, this information was sufficient to ignite a flurry of fan theories suggesting that Annie and Tommaso were displeased and sought to retaliate against Nancy for her actions. JLR's post on X states, “Nancy Guthrie told them NO! She will not be giving them money. So I'm told.”

Netizens react Reacting to his post, which has garnered over 16.7K views, one person said, “I knew the family had something to do with this and that it was over money so sad to do something to your own mom over money it really is the root of evil poor sweet Nancy.”

“I think this was all planned and carried out by A & T and Savannah is dumb enough to believe it,” another claimed.

“I say I don’t believe you cause you’re not saying where your getting the information from,” one more commented.