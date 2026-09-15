Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni accused of elderly abuse? Ex-FBI shares inside details

A former FBI agent has shed light on claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing elderly abuse allegations. The married couple has been in focus since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

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The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. However, Nancy's other daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso, have been subjected to public scrutiny.

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This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, stated that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, interest has continued in the two. This is because Nancy reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making the two among the last people to have seen Nancy before she disappeared.

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{{^usCountry}} In the early days of the investigation, a card from social services was also placed at the Guthrie home, which sparked speculations about elderly abuse with fingers being pointed at Annie and Tommaso. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared inside information on that matter. Did Annie and Tommaso face elderly abuse allegations? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the early days of the investigation, a card from social services was also placed at the Guthrie home, which sparked speculations about elderly abuse with fingers being pointed at Annie and Tommaso. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared inside information on that matter. Did Annie and Tommaso face elderly abuse allegations? {{/usCountry}}

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The former FBI agent said that the card had become an ‘area of controversy’ and ‘pointing the finger’ at Annie and Tommaso. Social media speculations were made that the card from ‘social services’ was put on the door because there was an 'elder abuse-type case' against Annie and Tommaso, as per former FBI agent Coffindaffer.

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Sharing her thoughts on X, Coffindaffer added that the card from social services had actually been placed there so that the company could be present at the close of the case, in case their services were needed. The former FBI agent noted that they did the same for other cases involving the elderly as well.

The law enforcement expert made it clear that the card in no way indicated any elderly abuse allegations towards the Guthrie family members despite speculations about Annie and Tommaso.

Coffindaffer added that the card was placed at Guthrie's door for when she returned.

Ex-FBI shares inside information on Nancy Guthrie case

The former FBI agent said that she got information from a person at the office from which the card was sent to Nancy Guthrie's home. The person reportedly told the law enforcement expert that ‘there was never any sort of case opened’ against Annie or Tommaso for elder abuse in ‘any way, shape, or form’.

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HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by the ex-FBI agent.