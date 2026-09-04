Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home facing utility problems? ‘Investigator’ flags ‘red tag’

A self-styled investigator raised questions about possible utility problems at Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

A self-styled investigator flagged a red tag on the door of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The mother of Annie and TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been over seven months and Nancy is yet to be found. Amid this, there were reports online that the lights had been seen on in her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, from where authorities believe she was taken.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’

At the time, claims were made by unverified social media handles that Annie and her husband, Tommaso, were staying there. While there has been no evidence to back these claims, the questions about utility problems come days after this incident surfaced. Further, while Annie and Tommaso were reportedly gone from the neighborhood for a while, Nancy's friend Lauren Serpa shared that the two had returned to town, some time back.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what was said about Annie and Tommaso's home. What happened at Annie and Tommaso's home? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what was said about Annie and Tommaso's home. What happened at Annie and Tommaso's home? {{/usCountry}}

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Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR noted that a 'red tag' was seen on Annie and Tommaso's door. He shared a photo of the same.

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“Red tag on Annie & Tommaso's front door. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote. In another post, he wrote “Major utility problems at Annie & Tommaso's home? Where's Nancy Guthrie?”. This came after a person posted a possible implication of a red tag.

“A red tag left on your door by a utility company or a licensed technician is an official warning that a serious safety hazard or code violation has been discovered with your home’s utility infrastructure—most commonly involving your natural gas lines or HVAC,” the person had written. However, there's no official confirmation of anything going on at Annie and Tommaso's residence.

Notably, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to public scrutiny since Nancy's disappearance. This has come despite authorities clarifying that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.

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Annie and Tommaso have primarily been in the public eye since they are among the last people to see Nancy before she was reported missing. The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then dropped her home. The two reportedly live close to Nancy Guthrie's place.

Nancy Guthrie case update: Where things stand

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are the lead investigators on the case, has not shared an updates with the public when it comes to suspects, or the possible whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie.

A former FBI agent recently remarked that it was his belief that Nancy had suffered a heart attack soon after the kidnapping and died, which prompted the kidnappers to walk away without contacting the family for ransom. The ex-law enforcement official went on to say that the case would likely eventually be solved when one of the people involved was arrested for something else and struck a deal by spilling the beans on the Guthrie case. However, this remains the ex-FBI agent's opinion and is not an official stance on the investigation.

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