Nancy Guthrie update: Big hint on kidnapper? DNA evidence points to involvement of...

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over three months since her disappearance from her residence in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, AZ.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1 in Tucson, AZ. The investigation involves active forensic analysis of DNA evidence. (REUTERS)

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Guthrie was reported as missing on February 1 after being taken from her residence, prompting an extensive investigation spearheaded by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said that the case is still active and ongoing, with detectives persistently pursuing various leads and urging the public to provide any pertinent information that may aid the investigation.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: What's happening in Annie, Tommaso Cioni’s neighborhood? All we know as ‘over 300 tips’ received

FBI vs Pima County Sheriff

As the case continues to take new turns and twists, FBI boss Kash Patel recently claimed that his agency was kept out of investigation for "four days.” During his appearance on Fox News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity, he mentioned that once they were granted access to the investigation, their initial action was to make the ring doorbell footage available for public viewing.

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{{^usCountry}} “We could have gotten it days before. We could have also maybe gotten more data had we,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We could have gotten it days before. We could have also maybe gotten more data had we,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hitting back at Patel, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos explained the decision to send DNA evidence to Florida, saying: “Decisions regarding evidence processing were made on scene based on operational needs." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitting back at Patel, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos explained the decision to send DNA evidence to Florida, saying: “Decisions regarding evidence processing were made on scene based on operational needs." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence,” his statement added. DNA analysis hints at involvement of 'single kidnapper' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence,” his statement added. DNA analysis hints at involvement of 'single kidnapper' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators have increasingly concentrated on forensic materials obtained from the crime scene, including biological evidence that could assist in identifying those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators have increasingly concentrated on forensic materials obtained from the crime scene, including biological evidence that could assist in identifying those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A private laboratory located in Florida has recently sent DNA samples to the FBI after an analysis suggested that the blood patterns discovered on Guthrie’s front porch might align with the involvement of a “single kidnapper”, MARCA reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A private laboratory located in Florida has recently sent DNA samples to the FBI after an analysis suggested that the blood patterns discovered on Guthrie’s front porch might align with the involvement of a “single kidnapper”, MARCA reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have also verified that a glove found at the residence contained a viable DNA profile, which is currently being matched against national databases.

Furthermore, a hair sample found later in the probe has been dispatched for advanced testing. However, experts have said that the results may require weeks or even months due to intricate processing demands, as per the report.

According to officials, these pieces of evidence could be vital in pinpointing suspects and reconstructing the sequence of events from the night Nancy went missing.

In the weeks after her disappearance, investigators have received several ransom letters directed to media organizations. Some of these messages asserted that Guthrie was dead, while others implied awareness of her whereabouts and the identity of the abductor. However, none have been confirmed as reliable.

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Authorities are still evaluating whether these communications are linked to the individual observed in the surveillance footage or if they are efforts to divert the investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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