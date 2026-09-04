Nancy Guthrie update: Bone found in shoe sparks fear amid search for kidnapped woman; ‘whose foot is that?’

A shocking discovery was made in Tucson, Arizona, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. A self-styled investigator found a bone in a shoe.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and is yet to be found. (X/@Shana__X__, X/@imadriienne)

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Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from the time she was reported missing. He was on ground in Tucson, and has recently returned there as seven months have passed since the octogenarian's kidnapping. In the meantime, authorities have not released any information to the public about suspects in the case nor have they suggested possible whereabouts.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Now, JLR's discovery has sparked fears among netizens.

A photo of the bone in the shoe was shared online, along with a video of the self-styled investigator making the discovery.

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Bone found in shoe: What video shows

{{^usCountry}} In the video a pair of black sneakers could be seen on the ground. A bone was seen sticking out from one of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video a pair of black sneakers could be seen on the ground. A bone was seen sticking out from one of them. {{/usCountry}}

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JLR, the self-styled investigator, was with another person when he made the discovery. The two spoke about whether it was a human bone. There was also a suggestion made that it might have been an animal bone put in the shoe to ‘freak’ people out.

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However, there's no confirmation on whether the bone found in the shoe belonged to a human or not. The person who posted the video and photo online wrote “Just another regular day finding bones in Tucson, as JLR investigates and continues to document the case of the missing Nancy Guthrie.”

Meanwhile, the discovery sparked fears among netizens.

Bone in shoe: Discovery sparks fears

The person who posted the video on X asked “Whose foot is that?”. Another reacted with a scared emoticon.

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Meanwhile, another explained that it was not that uncommon to find bones in the area. “It's not hard to find bones in the desert. Desert wildlife scatters them and the soil is hard as cement in some places. The desert around Tucson for miles was a rugged hard life of miners, cowboys, home steaders, farmers and Indians. Don't forget all the cattle,” they wrote.

Notably, this is not the first time that bones have been found in the nearby area as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. Given that there are no solid leads available to the public, such discoveries have sparked concern. However, in the past, authorities have confirmed that the discoveries were not tied to the case. Here, too, there's no confirmation whether the discovery of the bone in the black shoes is related to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping in any way.

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