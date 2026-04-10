...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos gets 10 days to save job

More than two months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, the case remains unsolved as pressure grows on officials leading the investigation.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:37 am IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

It has been more than two months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson-area home on February 1 and there has been no major breakthrough in the case so far. As the search continues, attention has now turned to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose leadership is under scrutiny, with officials demanding answers about his conduct.

The ultimatum

Nancy Guthrie case sees no breakthrough as pressure shifts to sheriff Nanos.(X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

Supervisor Matt Heinz said the board has given Nanos 10 days to respond and made it clear how serious the situation is. In an interview with Irish Star, he said, “I believe that this board would be well within our legal rights to vacate that office and remove him if he doesn't comply with the statute.”

The deadline matches the board’s next meeting on April 21. Heinz also warned that just giving answers may not be enough. "Even if a response is provided, the board could still pursue a resolution of lack of confidence if they are dissatisfied with the answers," he said.

The pressure is higher because Nanos’ department is leading the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, who authorities believe was abducted from her home on the night of January 31.

But, Supervisor Matt Heinz disagreed and he told Irish Star that, "When you start a four-decade career in a community from a basis of fraud, withholding information to get that position, that changes the entire thing."

Also Read: Why did Savannah Guthrie wear yellow for her ‘Today’ return? Surprising Nancy Guthrie connection revealed

A costly controversy with no easy end

The investigation is becoming expensive, with outside lawyers increasing costs and delays. "It increased costs, and it causes lots of delays, and it's very complicated," Heinz said. He added, "It's hundreds of thousands of dollars. It's probably going to be into the millions once all these lawsuits are sorted out."

Heinz also said the issue is hurting Tucson’s image. "He has become a national and international embarrassment, and it has significantly tarnished his department unfairly," he said.

He also spoke about the officers working under Nanos. "These people are doing their utmost every day to keep this community safe, and they have to report to a person who is just ethically and morally bankrupted and frankly embarrassingly disqualified to continue service in his post," he said.

Nanos narrowly won reelection in 2024 by 481 votes, which led to a recount. Heinz said that his message is clear, “Do the right thing and step aside.”

Expert says Nancy Guthrie case may take time

Former Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy shared his views on the Nancy Guthrie case, saying he believes it could eventually be solved, though it may not happen quickly.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Prof Jo Explains, he said, "I think, eventually, they're going to catch this guy." He added, “There'll be answers. But it may take… I mean, I did cold cases that were 15, 20 years old sometimes, so, it'll take a while. I think somebody's gonna have to talk.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news united states us crime news arizona
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos gets 10 days to save job
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.