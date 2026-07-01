The Sheriff of Pima County, who is overseeing the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, declined assistance from the United Cajun Navy, as stated by the organization's vice president.

Nancy Guthrie update: The Pima County Sheriff's Office, led by Chris Nanos, refused assistance from the United Cajun Navy in searching for Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

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In an interview on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight on Monday, Brian Trascher mentioned that he had made several attempts to offer help in the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie. However, he asserted that authorities turned down multiple proposals from the nonprofit, which is known for its rapid disaster response, search and rescue operations, and humanitarian aid across the country.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Are kidnappers trying to dodge death penalty? ‘Mea Culpa’ ransom note sparks chilling theory

Pima County Sheriff denies external assistance in Nancy Guthrie probe

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{{^usCountry}} Trascher expressed a strong belief that there was a significant possibility she might have ended up near the border. He stated that the United Cajun Navy had presented a comprehensive plan to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, detailing how the organization could assist in the search for Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trascher expressed a strong belief that there was a significant possibility she might have ended up near the border. He stated that the United Cajun Navy had presented a comprehensive plan to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, detailing how the organization could assist in the search for Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

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He mentioned that the group was ready to deploy K-9 units and drone teams in the vicinity to offer an "extra set of eyes, ears, hands, and feet" and to aid in providing "some closure" for the Guthrie family.

"We're very good at search and rescue. We have a lot of good resources we could have brought to the area, other partner groups that we work with in the area are willing to come to the area and help us search." However, for some reason, they chose not to accept external assistance.

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Regarding the refusal of their assistance, Trascher informed Pavlich that there was a "blanket declaration from the sheriff's office" prohibiting the acceptance of any external aid.

Trascher recognized that the group's support would have been significantly more effective if it had been provided earlier in the investigation.

“I think early on when we were closer to the abduction date it would have been a lot more beneficial,” he said.

He further mentioned that, at this point, any search operations would likely concentrate on locating remains, should Guthrie no longer be alive, noting that even such a finding would offer long-awaited clarity for her family. “But for some reason they just decided they were not going toszke the outside help,” Trascher said.

Sheriff faces heightened scrutiny

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The sheriff's department has faced heightened scrutiny as the search for Nancy's location progresses into its fifth month.

In the initial stages of the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel asserted that the federal agency was barred from accessing the crime scene until four days after Guthrie was reported missing. In June, Patel reiterated these assertions, stating to NewsNation that the FBI "showed up immediately" but was initially unable to provide support.