Nancy Guthrie update: DNA test in focus as Pima County Sheriff admits distance with Guthrie family

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping continues for more than 100 days, some reports are claiming that officials might be on the verge of a big breakthrough.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gestures during a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie on February 5.(REUTERS)

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This comes after the Pima County Sheriff's Office's Chris Nanos said in an interview with People that forensic teams have found a new blood sample from Nancy Guthrie's house. A DNA analysis is ongoing, Nanos had added.

In another quote to People, Nanos said Monday that he is "personally" not in touch with the Guthrie family as the probe drags on for over 100 days now.

Investigative journalist John Lee Riches reported that the DNA test from the new blood sample has been sent to Quantico for analysis. He also claimed that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office are "really close" to solving the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

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{{^usCountry}} If the DNA analysis fetches a match at Quantico, the investigators could potentially zero in on the identity of a person of interest. As of now, the FBI has only released Nancy Guthrie's dashcam footage where a masked suspect can be seen. No other details about the suspect's possible identity were traced by investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the DNA analysis fetches a match at Quantico, the investigators could potentially zero in on the identity of a person of interest. As of now, the FBI has only released Nancy Guthrie's dashcam footage where a masked suspect can be seen. No other details about the suspect's possible identity were traced by investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheriff Questioned Over Distance With Guthries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheriff Questioned Over Distance With Guthries {{/usCountry}}

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The widespread media coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case, partly because she is the mother of NBC's Today show host, Savannah Guthrie, has allowed political opponents of Sheriff Chris Nanos to target him. He faced a perjury probe over allegations that he misrepresented his work history. So much so that he even faced calls for removal. But the Pima County board voted against removing Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns there could be a ‘problem’ as probe continues

Following the backlash, Sheriff Nanos gave two interviews to People in which he discussed the Nancy Guthrie case. The first interview was published on Thursday, and the second was published on Monday, May 18.

What Chris Nanos Really Said

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What made headlines from the interview was Sheriff Nanos' claim that he is "personally" not in touch with Guthrie family, even as the probe into the kidnapping continues.

“I personally am not,” the Sheriff said about his current relationship with the Guthrie family. “If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways.”

“We text or, every now and then, a phone call,” he continued. “But no, I've not even sat down with her face-to-face. She's got a lot on her plate. The FBI and my detectives and those, they've been talking with her face-to-face. She doesn't need to talk to me.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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