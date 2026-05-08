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Nancy Guthrie update: Elizabeth Smart says Savannah's mom ‘could still be alive’; Today host makes big move

Elizabeth Smart believes missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie could still be alive, urging continued search efforts.

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:44 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Elizabeth Smart has weighed in on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, saying the missing Arizona woman “could still be alive” months after vanishing from her home. Smart made the remarks during an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN while discussing her recent bodybuilding career.

A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Burnett referenced Smart’s own 2002 abduction case, noting that many people had feared the worst before she was ultimately rescued alive nine months later.

Asked whether she believed Nancy Guthrie could still survive after being missing for so long, Smart replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. She could absolutely still be alive.”

“There are cases that span many more years than mine does and they came back alive,” Smart added. “So she could absolutely still be alive.”

However, she acknowledged there is also “the alternative,” while insisting the search should continue until answers are found. “Until we know, we have to keep looking. She deserves, either way, to be brought home,” Smart said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: DNA evidence row takes new turn; Savannah's call to Senator Mark Kelly in focus

What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie returned to Today on Thursday after making an abrupt exit from the show a day earlier.

The TV host appeared alongside Willie Geist and discussed the upcoming Elle series during the morning broadcast.

Viewers had become concerned during Wednesday’s episode when co-anchor Craig Melvin announced that Guthrie “had to leave a little early” but would return the next day.

No official reason was given for her sudden departure.

The moment came shortly after one of Guthrie’s former teachers appeared on the Today plaza with a sign featuring throwback photos of the anchor.

Prior to returning to Today, Savannah Guthrie gave an emotional interview to former co-anchor Hoda Kotb about coping with her mother’s disappearance. “I will not fall apart. I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy,” Guthrie said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Nancy Guthrie update: Elizabeth Smart says Savannah's mom ‘could still be alive’; Today host makes big move
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