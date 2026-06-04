Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI points to ‘interesting’ fact about Tommaso Cioni; ‘they haven’t even mentioned…'

Amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, a former FBI agent has shared her thoughts about son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Maureen O’Connell, who was a special agent for 25 years, pointed to one fact that she found ‘interesting’ when it came to Tommaso.

Tommaso Cioni had reportedly dropped Nancy Guthrie home the night authorities believe she was kidnapped. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Her remarks came during a podcast with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, who's been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from the start. The ex-FBI agent was speaking to Entin a couple of weeks back when she made the remarks.

What did ex-FBI agent say about Tommaso Cioni

The former FBI agent noted one ‘interesting’ thing about Tommaso, amid the many speculations that have surrounded him since Nancy Guthrie went missing.

Speaking of the case, O'Connell said that ‘they hadn’t named' or even ‘mentioned’ the brother-in-law in anything. “The fact that he's not mentioned at all, to me, is very interesting,” the former law enforcement official continued. The video excerpt was shared on social media and can be seen here.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, law enforcement had made no mention of Tommaso Cioni. It was former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield who'd initially reported that the son-in-law might be a suspect in the case. Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are the lead, quickly shut her down. Later, sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified that none of the family members were suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, law enforcement had made no mention of Tommaso Cioni. It was former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield who'd initially reported that the son-in-law might be a suspect in the case. Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are the lead, quickly shut her down. Later, sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified that none of the family members were suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, interest in Tommaso has only grown among the public tracking Nancy Guthrie's case. The octogenarian mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home the night before. The chronology of events has led to more speculations surrounding Tommaso and his wife, Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, interest in Tommaso has only grown among the public tracking Nancy Guthrie's case. The octogenarian mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home the night before. The chronology of events has led to more speculations surrounding Tommaso and his wife, Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy had dinner with Annie the night she's believed to have been taken. Tommaso reportedly dropped her off home after dinner. This would make them among the last people to see Nancy before she went missing. Pima County Sheriff's Department had seized Annie and Tommaso's car but later returned it to the couple. Notably, amid public scrutiny towards Tommaso, the former FBI agent has found the complete omission of his name from anything linked to the case to be of interest. However, this does not signify any greater involvement on Tommaso's part beyond. As per official accounts, he's clear of any suspicion.

While authorities might not have said anything about Tommaso Cioni, Savannah Guthrie has gone to bat for him and his wife, her sister, Annie. Shutting down speculations surrounding them, Savannah made it clear that both Tommaso and Annie loved Nancy very much.

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Even as months have rolled on since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, no suspect has been named in the case. Nanos ended up recently defending the pace of the investigation as the FBI is now looking at the DNA evidence which the sheriff's department had opted to send to a private lab at first.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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