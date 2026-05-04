Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler says suspect's details can be found ‘in weeks' as new CCTV video emerges

A little more than three months have passed since Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, between January 31 and February 1. Still, investigators have not been able to make headway even as the search for the 84-year-old and her kidnapper continues.

Frances Breay reacts as she visits a makeshift memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA television station on March 1 in Tucson, Arizona.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite there being no major headway in the case, interest in the case continues nearly unabated. Amid that, a host of expert opinions on the case are coming in. And now, with the case becoming more complex with the emergence of new CCTV footage from a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie in which a masked man can purportedly be seen. T

he new CCTV footage has sparked renewed interest in the suspect, and, recently, an explanation given by an ex-FBI profiler seemed to have found relevance again in the case.

Also read: ‘Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni’s home was a crime scene': ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

New Surveillance Footage Sparks Renewed Interest In Ex-FBI Profiler Claims

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{{^usCountry}} FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jim Clemente, who formerly worked as a profiler for the agency's behavioral analysis unit, appeared for an exclusive discussion on the Nancy Guthrie case with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin on May 1. The new surveillance footage has, all of a sudden, made what Clemente said on how the suspect can be identified "within weeks" relevant all over again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jim Clemente, who formerly worked as a profiler for the agency's behavioral analysis unit, appeared for an exclusive discussion on the Nancy Guthrie case with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin on May 1. The new surveillance footage has, all of a sudden, made what Clemente said on how the suspect can be identified "within weeks" relevant all over again. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges What New Surveillance Footage Shows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges What New Surveillance Footage Shows {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to recent reporting on the case, investigators have recovered new surveillance footage showing a masked individual. The masked individual was captured on the CCTV camera at a house about a mile from Nancy Guthrie's. However, authorities have not linked the sighting with a suspect or a person of interest in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to recent reporting on the case, investigators have recovered new surveillance footage showing a masked individual. The masked individual was captured on the CCTV camera at a house about a mile from Nancy Guthrie's. However, authorities have not linked the sighting with a suspect or a person of interest in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The possibility that it could lead to a breakthrough has, all of a sudden, made ex-FBI profiler Jim Clemente's remarks all the more relevant. Speaking to Brian Entin, Clemente said that the suspect's “name, age and his address, in a matter of weeks.”

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Clemente noted that the kidnapping was linked to Savannah Guthrie and the suspect likely tried to reach her but could not, so instead targeted her mother. And this, Clemente, suggested that combing through Savannah Guthrie's communication records could lead to the suspect within weeks.

So far, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have not identified a suspect in the case. A total reward of $1.1 million ($1 million from the Guthrie family and $100,000 from the FBI) is on offer for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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