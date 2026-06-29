TMZ has consistently been one of the most outspoken media organizations throughout the Nancy Guthrie investigation, starting with their procurement of a crucial ransom note in the initial stages of the case and extending to their latest engagement with a source who asserts possession of a video featuring Guthrie’s kidnapper.

Nancy Guthrie update: TMZ and FBI's close association

TMZ's founder was instructed by the FBI to back off while they investigate, despite ongoing discussions about potential documentary on Guthrie's case. (via REUTERS)

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As the case continues, TMZ has maintained close communication with the FBI, providing them with all pertinent information and key sources. However, in recent weeks, TMZ has confirmed that the FBI has "ghosted" them following their proposal to send Bitcoin to the individual believed to have authored the ransom note.

TMZ now asserts that the FBI has reached out to them again with a straightforward demand directed at the media organization.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence on TMZ ransom notes, weighs in on FBI probe; ‘It’s a shame’

TMZ founder asks FBI to ‘stand down’

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{{^usCountry}} After reporting last week that he wished to establish contact with the author of the ransom note and possibly produce a documentary regarding his investigation, TMZ founder Harvey Levin was allegedly instructed by the FBI to "stand down" while they pursue their own investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After reporting last week that he wished to establish contact with the author of the ransom note and possibly produce a documentary regarding his investigation, TMZ founder Harvey Levin was allegedly instructed by the FBI to "stand down" while they pursue their own investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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"A month ago, I called the FBI and I said, ‘Look, I just have this sense this guy might be real. And I said, ‘What if we do a documentary, and we put that money in the bitcoin address and follow the path and where it goes?’

Despite the FBI's initial refusal to respond, extensive coverage of the possible documentary ultimately prompted their involvement, leading them to caution TMZ regarding it.

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“I was told that they feel like they’re making progress in terms of identifying this person, and they think they can do that,” Levin stated to CBS News.

This update arrives less than a week after TMZ was allegedly approached by a known source who claims to possess a video of Nancy Guthrie on what is believed to be her final day, featuring footage of the primary individual associated with her abduction.

Bitcoin demand in exchange of location of phone

The source proposed to provide TMZ with the location of a phone that has access to the video in return for one Bitcoin. However, the outlet responded by asking for a screenshot initially to verify the source's credibility, which was declined, with the source citing concerns for his own safety as the reason for his reluctance.

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At the same time, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is diligently investigating the disappearance of Guthrie and is not swayed by the emails and ransom notes from TMZ. Sheriff Chris Nanos provided a statement during an appearance on KVOI AM 1030’s Buckmaster Show, asserting: “I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes. It’s a shame that that happens, but I think we’re looking at another one of those today.”